Wednesday, 15 July, 2020, 10:53 AM
Virtual meeting and conference during the pandemic

Published : Wednesday, 15 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54

Dear Sir

In the last couple of years, the popularity of virtual meetings has hit new records in response to calls to reduce air travel and utilise climate-friendly conferencing. This conferencing allows individuals to attend events in case they are prevented from attending in person due to visa issues, travel costs, instant ailment or other reasons. The recent coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak has shed light on alternative digital options, as opposed to 'business as usual' conference set-ups.

A virtual meeting is being held when people around the world, regardless of their location, use video, audio, and text to link up online. Virtual meetings allow people to share information and data in real-time without being physically located together. Virtual meetings use video-teleconference (VTC) software, such as Microsoft's Skype, Adobe's Connect, Zoom and Google's Hangouts, to name a few. It covers how VTCs are utilised and what capabilities they bring to people and organizations who wish to use them.





All conference participants can see and hear the speakers. Other conference participants are not visible to anyone, but any user can rise a hand to become a speaker or be invited to the podium by moderator. Conference participants may use audio replies and group chat or take polls in address book to provide their feedback at any time. During the COVID-19 outbreak, there is no alternative but online video conferencing to hold a meeting or online class.

Md Zillur Rahaman
Gandaria, Dhaka



