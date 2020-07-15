2020, the year of pandemic!







Origins of pandemics: Plagues and pandemics have been around for many centuries, each with their own devastating and destructive nature. Originally plagues were derived from rodents in the North and South American region. It was then transmissible through person to person when it is in the pneumonic form. With plagues such as the bubonic and the 'black death', it can genuinely shake up the economy and displace society. In 1347 to 1352, the black death scoured the world infecting people from Europe through Russia and Asia. Nearly 50 million people died, and this was because the era of proper medicine and cures were not present.



Back then, people believed that aromatic herbs and spices were the keys to the fighting of the plague. But the real treatment was quarantining, and this is the same case for today. Without proper quarantine measures being implemented by various world leaders, the infection rate of COVID-19 would have sky-rocketed. The cause of most plagues varies as it could be from the origin of unhygienic practices and regions or even the consumption of different animals that people are not aware of.



Rise of Covid-19: Formerly the virus was known to be the (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Or, SARS-COV-2). The 2003 epidemic was the cause of an outbreak that infected more than 26 countries with8000 cases. Transmission is made mainly through animal to human, as symptoms to persist in a person is primarily influenza-like that include malaria, fever, headaches etc. Like the COVID-19 virus, the SARS virus also presented respiratory issues. So, what is the problem? Why haven't we been able to learn from the 2003 epidemic to fight of the current pandemic? Like most things in life, they are destined to grow and change in various shapes and sizes.



COVID-19 is technically a more advanced version of the SARS virus. Often people complain about how and why there isn't a cure for such infections? Well, the short answer to this is that there isn't any cure, to begin with. It takes years maybe even decades for scientists to formulate vaccines and other means of treatments to battle unknown viruses. And like the coronavirus today, we have scientists and other medical professionals are working around the clock hoping to find a breakthrough.



According to the Sydney Morning Herald, scientists have stated that humans don't have the natural immunity to fight the virus. Other illnesses such as a fever or diarrhoea can be fought with both traditional and non-traditional means of medication. However, all hope is not lost; it will just take time and for how long? No one knows to be honest.



Ground zero for viruses in China: The Asian flu in 1956 killed between one and four million people worldwide, and H7N9 infecting 1,229 people. So why is China the epicentre of most of the viruses? The short answer is that China is an overpopulated country. China, one of the biggest powerhouses in the world. With more than 1.39 billion people living in China, unfortunately, most of them concerning and devastating viruses are originated from there. With the use of "wet markets" many exotic animals around the world are placed in one area and therefore it becomes a breeding ground for viruses that in turn can infect humans drastically.



China also loves to consume their food fresh as it is deemed tastier, instead of frozen products. The spread of viruses in China is also linked to the misinformation that is spread to the general public. They are known to keep secrets and hide the truth from them as it could substantially tarnish their reputation in the world.



How we move forward?

The world will never be the same again; after all, this is done the way of life will be different for everyone. Sure, most of would have survived the outbreak, but for the unfortunate souls who have lost their lives because of this virus, they can never be brought back. So, what do we do? Social distancing. By practising this act, we can reduce the spread of this virus and ensure a safe and sustainable route for the future ahead of us. Shutting down wet markets in China is a crucial element that is needed for infections such as the COVID-19 never to return. China has made a mistake, but for them to learn from it they need to make the necessary changes that can benefit their country and the world as a whole and that is, of course, eradicating the wet market syndicate.



Washing hands, wearing facial masks can also limit the spread of the virus. While we wait for a cure, the virus remains a common factor, how we move forward is up to the will and strength of everyone. We have the intention to survive if you demand it.

ASM Anam Ullah is an Australian Academic

Ehsan Anam is an undergraduate Medical Science Scholar at the Western Sydney

University, Australia















