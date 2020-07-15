Video
Wednesday, 15 July, 2020, 10:52 AM
Home Countryside

Sea tortoises dying after being trapped in floated wastage

Published : Wednesday, 15 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Our Correspondent 

COX"S BAZAR, July 14: Floating plastic wastage, bottle and torn net are coming towards Cox's Bazaar beach. Sea tortoises are dying being trapped in these wastage.
According to official sources, more than 20 sea tortoises have already died. And, more than 100 tortoises have been released into the Bay of Bengal after treatment.
Kolatoli, Sugandha, Darianagar, Himchhari and Inani points of Cox's Bazaar beach are witnessing such floating wastage. Suddenly, on Saturday night, the wastage started coming towards the beach.
Sources concerned said, these are being floated from neighbour Myanmar towards Cox's Bazaar coast; yet no government department is coming forward to protect water animals which are dying being trapped in the wastage, environmentalists alleged.




Chairman of Save the Nature Moazzem Riad said, wastage started coming since Saturday night; these included plastic, electronic wastage and torn nets. He said they have tried to contact with different government departments. But none is coming to remove the wastage, he added.
Chattogram Divisional Forest Officer (Nature & Wild animal preservations) Abu Naser Md. Yasin said, sea tortoises are getting stranded in the wastage; a team has been sent to the spot; it will ensure treatment to the stranded tortoises and the cured ones will be released into the sea.
Chairman of Ocean Science Department of Chattogram University Moslem Uddin said, "In the absence of stringent monitoring in the sea, wastage is being dumped from foreign ships. Because of this, the sea habitat is being endangered. These plastics getting into micro plastics (particles of plastics) are entering into the fish feed chain, and finally these are getting into human bodies."
According to environmental organisations, 50 metric tons (MT) of wastage got floated across ten kilo stretch of Cox's Bazaar beach; hit by the wastage, 20 tortoises succumbed to death; and more than 100 ones have been released into the sea after treatment.



