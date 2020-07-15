22 held on different charges in 5 districts





DAULATKHAN, BHOLA: Police arrested four gamblers along with gambling equipments and Tk 700 from a betel nut orchard at Didarullah Village under No. 5 Ward of Char Khalifa Union in Daulatkhan Upazila of the district on Monday evening.

The arrested are: Ripon, son of Joynal Abedin, Belayet, son of late Munsur Ali, Ismail, son of Abdul Malek, and Liton, son of Shahe Alam of the village.

Police said, on information, a team of police led by Sub-Inspector of Daulatkhan Police Station (PS) Monir raided the betel nut orchard and arrested them.

Later, a mobile court led by Upazila Nirbahi Officer and Executive Magistrate Jitendra Kumar Nath awarded each of them three days' jail.

BAUPHAL, PATUAKHALI: Police arrested a Juba League leader from Bauphal Upazila of the district on Monday in a case filed over hacking another leader.

A team of Boga Police Investigation Centre arrested M Alamgir Mridha, 37, general secretary (GS) of Adabaria Union Juba League, from Milghar area about 2:45pm.

Earlier on Saturday, three assailants hacked Bellal Hossain Shikder, 35, union Juba League joint GS, in front of his house at night.

Mostafizur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Bauphal PS, said Alamgir's involvement was found in this case, and they are trying to nab other culprits.

RAJSHAHI: Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP), in a drive from Sunday night till Monday morning, arrested nine persons on different charges in the city.

Of the arrested, two had warrant, two were drug addicts and the rest five were detained on different charges.

RMP Additional Deputy Police Commissioner (Sadar) Mohammad Golam Ruhul Kuddus confirmed the information through a press release on Monday.

Legal action has been taken against those arrested, the official added.

NARAYANGANJ: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) have detained three members of battery-run auto rickshaw snatching syndicate from Fatullah Model PS area in the district on Sunday.

The detained persons are: Babul, 30, Shariful, 24, and a boy, 16.

RAB-11 Official Additional Superintend of Police (ASP) Jashim Uddin Chowdhury confirmed the incident in a press release in the afternoon.

On information, a RAB team conducted a drive in Dharmaganj Dalipara area at early hours, and detained them, said ASP Jashim.

MYMENSINGH: Members of RAB arrested five suspected members of Jama'atul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) in Muktagachha Upazila of the district early Sunday.

The arrested persons are: Md Asad Ali, 45, son of Md Jalal Uddin; Mohammad Mister, 48, son of late Nowab Ali, of Natakuri Village; Md Rashed, 32, and his brother Md Based Ali, sons of Md Bastullah of Binnakuri Village; and Muklesur Rahman Muktar, 28, son of late Jabed Ali of Pashchim Chandi Mondol area in the upazila.

Senior ASP Md Tafiqul Alam of RAB-14 said, on information, a team of RAB conducted a drive in Kuripara Village at around 3am and arrested them while they were having a secret meeting. Sensing the presence of the elite force, four other suspected JMB men managed to flee the scene at that time.

During the drive, RAB members also seized some Jihadi books and leaflets from their possession, the official added.















A total of 22 people were arrested on different charges in five districts- Bhola, Patuakhali, Rajshahi, Narayanganj and Mymensingh, in two days.DAULATKHAN, BHOLA: Police arrested four gamblers along with gambling equipments and Tk 700 from a betel nut orchard at Didarullah Village under No. 5 Ward of Char Khalifa Union in Daulatkhan Upazila of the district on Monday evening.The arrested are: Ripon, son of Joynal Abedin, Belayet, son of late Munsur Ali, Ismail, son of Abdul Malek, and Liton, son of Shahe Alam of the village.Police said, on information, a team of police led by Sub-Inspector of Daulatkhan Police Station (PS) Monir raided the betel nut orchard and arrested them.Later, a mobile court led by Upazila Nirbahi Officer and Executive Magistrate Jitendra Kumar Nath awarded each of them three days' jail.BAUPHAL, PATUAKHALI: Police arrested a Juba League leader from Bauphal Upazila of the district on Monday in a case filed over hacking another leader.A team of Boga Police Investigation Centre arrested M Alamgir Mridha, 37, general secretary (GS) of Adabaria Union Juba League, from Milghar area about 2:45pm.Earlier on Saturday, three assailants hacked Bellal Hossain Shikder, 35, union Juba League joint GS, in front of his house at night.Mostafizur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Bauphal PS, said Alamgir's involvement was found in this case, and they are trying to nab other culprits.RAJSHAHI: Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP), in a drive from Sunday night till Monday morning, arrested nine persons on different charges in the city.Of the arrested, two had warrant, two were drug addicts and the rest five were detained on different charges.RMP Additional Deputy Police Commissioner (Sadar) Mohammad Golam Ruhul Kuddus confirmed the information through a press release on Monday.Legal action has been taken against those arrested, the official added.NARAYANGANJ: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) have detained three members of battery-run auto rickshaw snatching syndicate from Fatullah Model PS area in the district on Sunday.The detained persons are: Babul, 30, Shariful, 24, and a boy, 16.RAB-11 Official Additional Superintend of Police (ASP) Jashim Uddin Chowdhury confirmed the incident in a press release in the afternoon.On information, a RAB team conducted a drive in Dharmaganj Dalipara area at early hours, and detained them, said ASP Jashim.MYMENSINGH: Members of RAB arrested five suspected members of Jama'atul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) in Muktagachha Upazila of the district early Sunday.The arrested persons are: Md Asad Ali, 45, son of Md Jalal Uddin; Mohammad Mister, 48, son of late Nowab Ali, of Natakuri Village; Md Rashed, 32, and his brother Md Based Ali, sons of Md Bastullah of Binnakuri Village; and Muklesur Rahman Muktar, 28, son of late Jabed Ali of Pashchim Chandi Mondol area in the upazila.Senior ASP Md Tafiqul Alam of RAB-14 said, on information, a team of RAB conducted a drive in Kuripara Village at around 3am and arrested them while they were having a secret meeting. Sensing the presence of the elite force, four other suspected JMB men managed to flee the scene at that time.During the drive, RAB members also seized some Jihadi books and leaflets from their possession, the official added.