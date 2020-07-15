Video
Wednesday, 15 July, 2020, 10:52 AM
Home Countryside

Woman kills self at Atrai

Published : Wednesday, 15 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Our Correspondent

ATRAI, NAOGAON, July 14: A woman killed self by taking poison over family feud at Thol Olma Dakkhinpara Village under Bisha Union in Atrai Upazila of the district on Monday morning.
Deceased Tara Begum, 28, was the wife of Hares of the village.
Local sources said Tara took poison in the morning, and became seriously ill. She was rushed to Upazila Hospital where she was declared dead.
Officer-in-Charge of Atrai Police Station Moslem Uddin confirmed the news.
Sensing the matter, the family members rushed Tara to Atrai Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.
Confirming the matter, Atrai  Police Station officer in-charge Moslem Uddin said the body will be sent to Naogaon Adhunik Sadar Hospital morgue.


