Wednesday, 15 July, 2020, 10:52 AM
Home Countryside

Four electrocuted in two districts

Published : Wednesday, 15 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Our Correspondents

Four persons were electrocuted in two districts- Rangamati and Rajshahi, in two days.
RANGAMATI: Two workers were electrocuted at Rangamati Sadar Hospital in the district on Tuesday morning.
The deceased were identified as Md Anwar Hossen, 37, and Md Abdul Aziz, 35, of Old Police Line area in Rangamati Reserve Bazaar.
Eyewitnesses said they came in contact with a live electric wire while they were installing a PCR lab in the hospital at 11am, leaving them electrocuted and dead on the spot.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kotwali Police Station (PS) Kabir Hossain confirmed the matter, and said the bodies were sent to Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsies.
An unnatural death case is under process in this connection, the OC added.
RAJSHAHI: Two masons were electrocuted in Guriyapara area of the city on Monday noon.
The deceased were identified as Mohan Ali, 26, son of Mansur Ali of Hargram Paschim Para area, and Ahmad Ali, 28, son of Arzad Ali of Chhota Pukuria Mahalla in the city.
Quoting locals, Kashiadanga PS OC Mansur Ali Arif said the deceased were working at a house in the said area on Monday noon. At that time they came in contact with a live electric wire and were electrocuted.
They were rushed to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital in critical condition. Later, they were declared dead.


