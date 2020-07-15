Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 15 July, 2020, 10:52 AM
latest Regent group chairman Shahed arrested from Satkhira; Brought to Dhaka      
Home Countryside

Two officials of Mongla Port get ‘integrity award’

Published : Wednesday, 15 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Our Correspondent

Two officials of Mongla Port get ‘integrity award’

Two officials of Mongla Port get ‘integrity award’

KHULNA, July 14: Two officials of Mongla Port got 'Integrity Award' for this year as they made significant and laudable contribution to their official works in 2019-20 fiscal year.
The two awardees are Md Masum Billah, assistant manager, and Md Arman Rashid Sunny, high quality assistant of the port, according to a press release, received here on Tuesday.
Chairman of Mongla Port Authority (MPA) Rear Admiral M Shahjahan, BN, handed over the award as chief guest.
Among others, Member (Engineering & Development) of MPA Yasmin Afsana, Member (Harbour & Marine) Captain Mohammad Ali Chowdhury, and Deputy Secretary Md Gias Uddin were also present at the function.
The award is given annually by the MPA as part of its efforts to encourage the employees to practice good manners in recognition of achieving satisfactory targets in various indicators, the press release added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Sea tortoises dying after being trapped in floated wastage
22 held on different charges in 5 districts
Woman kills self at Atrai
Four electrocuted in two districts
Two officials of Mongla Port get ‘integrity award’
Eight found dead in 8 districts
Flood victims passing inhuman life
Retired school teacher burnt alive in Gopalganj


Latest News
Moderna COVID-19 vaccine enters final stage trial on July 27
Pathao co-founder Fahim Saleh found decapitated, dismembered in New York
'Jaw-dropping' global crash in children being born
UK bans China's Huawei from 5G networks
COVID-19: Mashrafe tests negative
Trump administration rescinds rule on foreign students
Regent group chairman Shahed arrested from Satkhira; Brought to Dhaka
Topu expects team’s positive results in WC Qualifiers
Bangladeshi driver remanded for killing woman in Malaysia road accident
AL's Shaheen Chaklader, Sahadara Mannan win Jashore-6, Bogura-1 by-polls
Most Read News
How France is handling Covid-19
Dr Sabrina, Arif Chowdhury's bank accounts freezed
Ctg physician dies of coronavirus
Bangladesh's virus recovery number crosses 1 lakh, deaths 2,424
Dr Sabrina remanded for three days
Political patronization: Key to corruption in Bangladesh
Shajahan Siraj, organiser of Bangladesh liberation war, is no more
Netrakona kindergarten schools’ teachers formed a human chain
Ershad's first death anniv today
Nurul Islam Babul laid to rest with state honour
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft