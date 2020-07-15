

Two officials of Mongla Port get ‘integrity award’

The two awardees are Md Masum Billah, assistant manager, and Md Arman Rashid Sunny, high quality assistant of the port, according to a press release, received here on Tuesday.

Chairman of Mongla Port Authority (MPA) Rear Admiral M Shahjahan, BN, handed over the award as chief guest.

Among others, Member (Engineering & Development) of MPA Yasmin Afsana, Member (Harbour & Marine) Captain Mohammad Ali Chowdhury, and Deputy Secretary Md Gias Uddin were also present at the function.

The award is given annually by the MPA as part of its efforts to encourage the employees to practice good manners in recognition of achieving satisfactory targets in various indicators, the press release added.

















KHULNA, July 14: Two officials of Mongla Port got 'Integrity Award' for this year as they made significant and laudable contribution to their official works in 2019-20 fiscal year.The two awardees are Md Masum Billah, assistant manager, and Md Arman Rashid Sunny, high quality assistant of the port, according to a press release, received here on Tuesday.Chairman of Mongla Port Authority (MPA) Rear Admiral M Shahjahan, BN, handed over the award as chief guest.Among others, Member (Engineering & Development) of MPA Yasmin Afsana, Member (Harbour & Marine) Captain Mohammad Ali Chowdhury, and Deputy Secretary Md Gias Uddin were also present at the function.The award is given annually by the MPA as part of its efforts to encourage the employees to practice good manners in recognition of achieving satisfactory targets in various indicators, the press release added.