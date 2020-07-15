Eight found dead in 8 districts





NARAYANGANJ: Police recovered a female RMG worker's body from Araihazar Upazila of the district on Monday night.

Deceased Shilpi Akhter, 26, was the daughter of Abdul Latif of Mahjampur Uttar Kazipara Village in the upazila.

Locals said the mother of two children lost his husband earlier. She lived at her father's house in the village and worked at a RMG factory in the area.

Being informed, police recovered the body from Satyabandi Village and sent it to a hospital morgue for an autopsy, said Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Araihazar Police Station (PS) Nazrul Islam.

Police assumed that she might have been beaten and then strangulated to death.

UKHIYA, COX'S BAZAR: Police recovered a youth's floating body from the Maheshkhali Channel in Ukhiya Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon, who went missing six days back.

Deceased Helal Uddin, 24, was the son of late Nurul Islam of Bhalukia Palong Amtoly Village under Ratna Palong Union in the upazila.

Local sources said the deceased went out of house on July 7 last and remained missing. Later, he was found dead in the channel.

Local Union Parishad Chairman Khairul Alam Chowdhury confirmed the incident.

NAGESHWARI, KURIGRAM: Police recovered an unknown youth's floating body from the Dudhkumar River in Boromani Adarsha Bazaar area under Bamondanga Union in Nageshwari Upazila of the district on Monday noon.

Sub-Inspector of Nageshwari PS Masud Karim said locals saw the body in the said area and informed police. Later, police recovered the body.

PABNA: Police recovered an unknown baby girl's body from a sugarcane field at Shekherchar Village under Sandra Union in Ishwardi Upazila of the district on Monday noon.

Local and police sources said locals saw the body in the sugarcane field of former Union Parishad (UP) Member Monowara Begum, and informed police.

Later, Police recovered the body and sent it to Pabna General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

UP Chairman Emdadul Haque Rana Sardar said the body was secretly buried in the field but due to torrential downpour, it was exposed.

Ishwardi PS OC Nasir Uddin said now injury mark was found on the body.

BHANDARIA, PIROJPUR: Police recovered a woman's hanging body from Purba Dhawa Village in Bhandaria Upazila of the district on Monday noon.

Deceased Rahima Khatun, wife of an auto-rickshaw driver Jasim Hawlader of the village.

Police and the deceased's family sources said Rahima hanged self over family feud at noon.

On information, police recovered the body and sent it to Pirojpur morgue for an autopsy, said Sub-Inspector of Bhandaria PS Ashikur Rahman.

OC of the PS SM Maksudur Rahman confirmed the news.

THAKURGAON: Police recovered a mango trader's body beside the Fakirganj-Gogar Road in Khotshinga area under Pirganj Upazila of the district on Monday noon.

Deceased Ashraf Ali was the son of Kalu Mohammad of Dalapotipur Village under Kosharaniganj Union in the upazila.

Quoting family members, police said the deceased went out of house along with his motorcycle on Sunday last and did not return. Family members searched for him in many places but could not trace out.

On Monday, locals saw the body in the said area and informed police. Later, police recovered the body.

Pirganj PS OC Prodeep Kumar Roy confirmed the incident, and said police primarily suspected he was strangulated to death.

A case was under process in this connection, the OC added.

LALMOHAN, BHOLA: Police recovered the body of a speech-impaired old man from the Tentulia River in Badarpur Union in Lalmohan Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

Deceased Azgar Ali, 65, was a resident of No. 4 Ward Uttar Fulbagicha area under Lalmohan Union in the upazila.

Quoting locals, Lalmohan PS OC Mir Khairul Kabir said locals saw the floating body in the river and informed police. Later, police recovered the body and sent it to Bhola morgue for an autopsy.

NETRAKONA: Police recovered an elderly man's floating body from Kendua Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

Deceased Ijjat Ali Fakir, 65, was a resident of Rajnagar Village under Roailbari Union in the upazila.

Locals said Ijjat Ali used to live alone as he was unmarried. They found the body in a pond near his house and informed police.

After recovery, police sent the body to Netrakona Adhunik Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy, said Kendua PS OC Mohammad Rasheduzzaman.















