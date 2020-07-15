

Flood victims passing inhuman life

FULBARI, KURIGRAM: The rising water levels, for the second time, in three internal rivers- Dharla, Neelkamal and Baromasi, have marooned around 2,000 families in five unions of Fulbari Upazila in the district.

Seven hundred families have taken shelter on dam and metalised roads; developing breaks, metalised, semi-metalised and mud roads have turned unusable; hundred bighas of jute, maize, veggies, seedbeds and Ausdh fields have been inundated.

In the last 24 hours, water levels in different internal rivers including the Dharla River started receding. But the suffering of the affected people is not improving.

Executive Engineer of the Water Development Board (WDB) in Kurigram Ariful Islam said, at Sheikh Hasina Dharla Bridge point of Shimulbari area under the Upazila, the Dharla is flowing above 31cm of the danger mark; hit by the flood, the farmers have been jeopardised.

People in the upazila's 20 villages including Talukdarpara, Rangamati, Khochabari, Chardhariram,Puyrbo and Pachim Dhariram, Shimulbari, Charshimulbari, Sonaigazi, Moranodi, Jotkrishna, Prankrishna, Kabirmamud Ramprasad, Jotindranarayan, Char-gorok Mondol, Namatari, Kanchiarkuti, Khokar Char and Pachimfulmoti have been marooned; families taken shelter on dam are passing inhuman life.

If onrush of the tidal water from the upstream and incessant raining continues, thousands of families will be freshly marooned within next two days.

According to upazila administration, there has a stock of 12 tonnes of GR-rice and cash Tk 30,000. On Tuesday noon, relief was given to 240 families in Nawdanga Union and 340 families in Bhangamour Union. A total of 41 shelters have been prepared in different schools including two shelter centres.

Upazila Chairman Golam Rabbani Sarkar and Upazila Nirbahi Officer Tawhidur Rahman said, to face the flood situation, rice, pulse, dry food and soaps were distributed by boats among 580 families in different unions including Nawdanga and Bhangamour on Tuesday noon.

In the coming days, relief goods will be distributed in three unions, they added. They said Upazila Parishad and upazila administration will remain beside the flood-affected people to reduce their sufferings.

LALMONIRHAAT: The overall flood situation remained unchanged in the district.

Though the Teesta-Dharla rivers have started receding, the plight of the marooned people is increasing

According to the WDB, breaking 30 years' record, the Teesta River flowed above 53cm of the danger mark while the Dharla River flowed above 61cm.

At the moment, though the Teesta River is flowing under the danger mark, the Dharla River is flowing 16cm above.

Now, there has been acute food crisis in the flood affected areas. The marooned people have fallen in untold sufferings. Especially, children and old people have been in the severe health hygiene risks.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abu Zafar launched relief distribution on Monday.















The flood-affected people in different districts are passing days in hardship because of insufficient food, drinking water, and shelter centres.FULBARI, KURIGRAM: The rising water levels, for the second time, in three internal rivers- Dharla, Neelkamal and Baromasi, have marooned around 2,000 families in five unions of Fulbari Upazila in the district.Seven hundred families have taken shelter on dam and metalised roads; developing breaks, metalised, semi-metalised and mud roads have turned unusable; hundred bighas of jute, maize, veggies, seedbeds and Ausdh fields have been inundated.In the last 24 hours, water levels in different internal rivers including the Dharla River started receding. But the suffering of the affected people is not improving.Executive Engineer of the Water Development Board (WDB) in Kurigram Ariful Islam said, at Sheikh Hasina Dharla Bridge point of Shimulbari area under the Upazila, the Dharla is flowing above 31cm of the danger mark; hit by the flood, the farmers have been jeopardised.People in the upazila's 20 villages including Talukdarpara, Rangamati, Khochabari, Chardhariram,Puyrbo and Pachim Dhariram, Shimulbari, Charshimulbari, Sonaigazi, Moranodi, Jotkrishna, Prankrishna, Kabirmamud Ramprasad, Jotindranarayan, Char-gorok Mondol, Namatari, Kanchiarkuti, Khokar Char and Pachimfulmoti have been marooned; families taken shelter on dam are passing inhuman life.If onrush of the tidal water from the upstream and incessant raining continues, thousands of families will be freshly marooned within next two days.According to upazila administration, there has a stock of 12 tonnes of GR-rice and cash Tk 30,000. On Tuesday noon, relief was given to 240 families in Nawdanga Union and 340 families in Bhangamour Union. A total of 41 shelters have been prepared in different schools including two shelter centres.Upazila Chairman Golam Rabbani Sarkar and Upazila Nirbahi Officer Tawhidur Rahman said, to face the flood situation, rice, pulse, dry food and soaps were distributed by boats among 580 families in different unions including Nawdanga and Bhangamour on Tuesday noon.In the coming days, relief goods will be distributed in three unions, they added. They said Upazila Parishad and upazila administration will remain beside the flood-affected people to reduce their sufferings.LALMONIRHAAT: The overall flood situation remained unchanged in the district.Though the Teesta-Dharla rivers have started receding, the plight of the marooned people is increasingAccording to the WDB, breaking 30 years' record, the Teesta River flowed above 53cm of the danger mark while the Dharla River flowed above 61cm.At the moment, though the Teesta River is flowing under the danger mark, the Dharla River is flowing 16cm above.Now, there has been acute food crisis in the flood affected areas. The marooned people have fallen in untold sufferings. Especially, children and old people have been in the severe health hygiene risks.Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abu Zafar launched relief distribution on Monday.