Wednesday, 15 July, 2020, 10:52 AM
latest Regent group chairman Shahed arrested from Satkhira; Brought to Dhaka      
J&K open for tourists

Published : Wednesday, 15 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41

NEW DELHI, July 14: The Jammu and Kashmir government has decided to open the union territory for tourism in a phased manner starting Tuesday (July 14) and has issued a set of guidelines for the same.
The first phase will see tourists arriving by air only. "In the view of the Covid related measures, it is felt imperative to put in place a protocol to be followed by the tourists as well the persons/authorities engaged in the hospitality sector," the release read.
RT-PCR testing of all tourists will be compulsory on their arrival and travellers will need to have a confirmed hotel booking, the J&K government said in its order on Sunday.
"Till the test result shows a negative result for Covid-19, a tourist will remain in the hotel where the booking has been made and shall not be allowed to move out.    -HT



