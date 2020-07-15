Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 15 July, 2020, 10:52 AM
latest Regent group chairman Shahed arrested from Satkhira; Brought to Dhaka      
Home Foreign News

Flash floods kill 15 in Indonesia

Published : Wednesday, 15 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36

MAKASSAR, July 14: At least 15 people were killed and dozens missing after flash floods left hundreds of houses buried in mud on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi, authorities said on Tuesday.
A search and rescue operation was underway to find missing people feared swept away by floods and mud after three rivers in North Luwu regency overflowed due to torrential rains, the island's disaster mitigation agency said.
"As of this afternoon, we have received reports from local residents who said their relatives have gone missing. There are dozens of them missing in total," North Luwu mitigation and rescue agency head Muslim Muchsin told AFP.
Hundreds of houses as well as government offices and public facilities were engulfed in three to five metres (10-16 feet) of mud.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
J&K open for tourists
Flash floods kill 15 in Indonesia
Trudeau sorry over charity contact
Corona pandemic: Key updates
Congress government in Rajasthan on the brink
US discusses five-power summit with Russia
Zimbabwe sacks hospital bosses after firing of health minister
Macron hosts downsized Bastille Day


Latest News
Moderna COVID-19 vaccine enters final stage trial on July 27
Pathao co-founder Fahim Saleh found decapitated, dismembered in New York
'Jaw-dropping' global crash in children being born
UK bans China's Huawei from 5G networks
COVID-19: Mashrafe tests negative
Trump administration rescinds rule on foreign students
Regent group chairman Shahed arrested from Satkhira; Brought to Dhaka
Topu expects team’s positive results in WC Qualifiers
Bangladeshi driver remanded for killing woman in Malaysia road accident
AL's Shaheen Chaklader, Sahadara Mannan win Jashore-6, Bogura-1 by-polls
Most Read News
How France is handling Covid-19
Dr Sabrina, Arif Chowdhury's bank accounts freezed
Ctg physician dies of coronavirus
Bangladesh's virus recovery number crosses 1 lakh, deaths 2,424
Dr Sabrina remanded for three days
Political patronization: Key to corruption in Bangladesh
Shajahan Siraj, organiser of Bangladesh liberation war, is no more
Netrakona kindergarten schools’ teachers formed a human chain
Ershad's first death anniv today
Nurul Islam Babul laid to rest with state honour
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft