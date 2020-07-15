Trudeau sorry over charity contact





Trudeau, 48, is facing a third investigation for conflict of interest in a little over three years after his government tapped WE Charity Canada on June 25 to manage the program. The charity backed out about a week after the contract was announced.

"I made a mistake in not recusing myself immediately from the discussions, given our family's history, and I'm sincerely sorry about not having done that," Trudeau said at a news conference.

It is the second time in less than a year that the prime minister has apologized publicly for his actions in a live, nationally televised news conference. -REUTERS















