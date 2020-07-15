Video
Corona pandemic: Key updates

PARIS, July 14: Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus  crisis:
MORE THAN 573,000 DEATHS
The pandemic has killed at least 573,091 people worldwide since it surfaced in China late last year. The United States is the worst-hit country with 135,615 deaths. It is followed by Brazil with 72,833, Britain with 44,830, Mexico with 35,491 and Italy with 34,967 fatalities.
UK SLUMP
Britain's economy slumped almost one-fifth during the country's lockdown and remains set for its sharpest decline in annual output for 300 years, official data shows. The Office for National Statistics says gross domestic product plunged 19.1 percent in the three months to the end of May.
FRANCE PUSHES MASK-WEARING
"I would like to make masks mandatory in all enclosed public spaces," says French President Emmanuel Macron in a televised interview, adding such a measure could come into force from August 1 amid signs infections in the country are picking up again.
ENGLAND TOO
Facemasks will be compulsory in shops and supermarkets in England from July 24, the government says, in a U-turn on previous policy. People who fail to cover their face risk a fine of up to £100 ($123) with enforcement to be carried out by the police.
TRAVEL TROUBLE
Thailand suspends all inbound flights after an Egyptian soldier skips self-quarantine and visits a shopping mall before testing positive for the virus.
Authorities are now scrambling to trace around 1,700 people at the mall and the surrounding area. And Cyprus threatens to fine or turn away incoming passengers who fail to complete its online arrival forms aimed at preventing a resurgence of the virus, after a visitor who misrepresented their itinerary later tested positive.
NO RETURN TO NORMAL SOON
WHO warns that some countries easing their way out of lockdowns are now witnessing a resurgence of the virus because they are not following proven methods to reduce risks. "I want to be straight with you: there will be no return to the 'old normal' for the foreseeable future," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warns.    -AFP


