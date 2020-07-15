Congress government in Rajasthan on the brink





The feud between the Congress's top two in Rajasthan peaked when Pilot was asked to answer questions in an investigation into an alleged attempt to destabilise the state government ahead of last month's Rajya Sabha elections. Chief Minister Gehlot said he too had received it, but Pilot's aides pointed out that as state home minister in charge of the Special Operations Group, Gehlot had practically given himself the summons.

Two ministers who have joined him in his revolt were also dropped. Sachin Pilot was "ensnared" by the BJP to bring down the Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot government, the Congress said, announcing his expulsion from the cabinet. Sachin Pilot, whose demands reportedly included Chief Ministership, is set to be the next high-profile exit from the Congress after Jyotiraditya Scindia, following an almost identical script.

Ashok Gehlot met Governor Kalraj Mishra as his numbers slipped into the red zone. The Congress now has 100 MLAs, the half-way mark in the 200-member assembly, after three MLAs left his camp this morning. Gehlot had sent MLAs in buses to a resort straight from a show of strength at his home yesterday, betraying his worry over the threat from Pilot.

Before Sachin Pilot's revolt, the Congress had 107 MLAs and the support of 13 independents and five from smaller parties. That number has now come down to 90 Congress MLAs, seven independent members and three from smaller parties - 100. The BJP, which has 73 MLAs, needs the support of another 35 to take power in Rajasthan.

One ally, Bhartiya Tribal Party (BTP), which has two MLAs in the Rajasthan assembly, has withdrawn support from the Congress. One of its MLAs, Rajkumar Roat, posted a video alleging that the police were not letting him move from the resort and had taken his car keys. "It is a hostage-like situation," he alleged. -NDTV















NEW DELHI, July 14: The Congress government in Rajasthan is on the brink just three months after the party lost Madhya Pradesh. Rebel leader Sachin Pilot was sacked as Deputy Chief Minister and removed as state party chief after he skipped a second meeting of MLAs on Tuesday despite the leadership reaching out to him several times.The feud between the Congress's top two in Rajasthan peaked when Pilot was asked to answer questions in an investigation into an alleged attempt to destabilise the state government ahead of last month's Rajya Sabha elections. Chief Minister Gehlot said he too had received it, but Pilot's aides pointed out that as state home minister in charge of the Special Operations Group, Gehlot had practically given himself the summons.Two ministers who have joined him in his revolt were also dropped. Sachin Pilot was "ensnared" by the BJP to bring down the Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot government, the Congress said, announcing his expulsion from the cabinet. Sachin Pilot, whose demands reportedly included Chief Ministership, is set to be the next high-profile exit from the Congress after Jyotiraditya Scindia, following an almost identical script.Ashok Gehlot met Governor Kalraj Mishra as his numbers slipped into the red zone. The Congress now has 100 MLAs, the half-way mark in the 200-member assembly, after three MLAs left his camp this morning. Gehlot had sent MLAs in buses to a resort straight from a show of strength at his home yesterday, betraying his worry over the threat from Pilot.Before Sachin Pilot's revolt, the Congress had 107 MLAs and the support of 13 independents and five from smaller parties. That number has now come down to 90 Congress MLAs, seven independent members and three from smaller parties - 100. The BJP, which has 73 MLAs, needs the support of another 35 to take power in Rajasthan.One ally, Bhartiya Tribal Party (BTP), which has two MLAs in the Rajasthan assembly, has withdrawn support from the Congress. One of its MLAs, Rajkumar Roat, posted a video alleging that the police were not letting him move from the resort and had taken his car keys. "It is a hostage-like situation," he alleged. -NDTV