Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 15 July, 2020, 10:51 AM
latest Regent group chairman Shahed arrested from Satkhira; Brought to Dhaka      
Home Foreign News

Macron hosts downsized Bastille Day

Published : Wednesday, 15 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38

PARIS, July 14: French President Emmanuel Macron hosted a subdued Bastille Day ceremony on Tuesday to honour the country's medical workers amid the coronavirus pandemic, before outlining his response to the country's most severe health and economic crisis since World War II.
While jets performed their traditional flyovers over the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, authorities called off the annual military parade that marks the July 14, 1789, storming of the Bastille prison that launched the French Revolution.
Instead, Macron presided a scaled-down gathering of just 2,000 soldiers -- half the usual number -- at the Place de la Concorde, where several dozen doctors, nurses and others on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic were given pride of place.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
J&K open for tourists
Flash floods kill 15 in Indonesia
Trudeau sorry over charity contact
Corona pandemic: Key updates
Congress government in Rajasthan on the brink
US discusses five-power summit with Russia
Zimbabwe sacks hospital bosses after firing of health minister
Macron hosts downsized Bastille Day


Latest News
Pathao co-founder Fahim Saleh found decapitated, dismembered in New York
'Jaw-dropping' global crash in children being born
UK bans China's Huawei from 5G networks
COVID-19: Mashrafe tests negative
Trump administration rescinds rule on foreign students
Regent group chairman Shahed arrested from Satkhira; Brought to Dhaka
Topu expects team’s positive results in WC Qualifiers
Bangladeshi driver remanded for killing woman in Malaysia road accident
AL's Shaheen Chaklader, Sahadara Mannan win Jashore-6, Bogura-1 by-polls
AL's Shaheen Chaklader wins in Jashore-6 by-polls
Most Read News
How France is handling Covid-19
Dr Sabrina, Arif Chowdhury's bank accounts freezed
Ctg physician dies of coronavirus
Bangladesh's virus recovery number crosses 1 lakh, deaths 2,424
Dr Sabrina remanded for three days
Political patronization: Key to corruption in Bangladesh
Shajahan Siraj, organiser of Bangladesh liberation war, is no more
Netrakona kindergarten schools’ teachers formed a human chain
Ershad's first death anniv today
Nurul Islam Babul laid to rest with state honour
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft