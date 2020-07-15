Macron hosts downsized Bastille Day

PARIS, July 14: French President Emmanuel Macron hosted a subdued Bastille Day ceremony on Tuesday to honour the country's medical workers amid the coronavirus pandemic, before outlining his response to the country's most severe health and economic crisis since World War II.

While jets performed their traditional flyovers over the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, authorities called off the annual military parade that marks the July 14, 1789, storming of the Bastille prison that launched the French Revolution.

Instead, Macron presided a scaled-down gathering of just 2,000 soldiers -- half the usual number -- at the Place de la Concorde, where several dozen doctors, nurses and others on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic were given pride of place. -AFP







