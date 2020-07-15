Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 15 July, 2020, 10:51 AM
latest Regent group chairman Shahed arrested from Satkhira; Brought to Dhaka      
Home Foreign News

Bengaluru, other towns back in lockdown as cases surge

Published : Wednesday, 15 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54

BENGALURU, July 14:  India's high-tech hub of Bengaluru will go back into a coronavirus lockdown for a week on Tuesday after a surge of infections, threatening to derail government efforts to revive a stuttering economy.
Places of worship, public transport, government offices and most shops will shut down again from the evening, and people will be confined to their homes, only allowed out for essential needs. Schools, colleges and restaurants will stay shut, authorities said.
Bengaluru, home to some of the world's biggest IT companies, such as Infosys (INFY.NS), had only about 1,000 novel coronavirus cases in mid-June and was seen to have done better than other parts of the India in terms of testing and contact tracing.
But the number has grown to nearly 20,000 as of Monday, which health experts blamed on the lifting of restrictions in June, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, worried about the economy, ended a nationwide lockdown that had thrown millions out of work.
Bengaluru began seeing a surge in infections from late June as both testing and people's movements picked up, Hephsiba Korlapati, a senior official in the city's COVID-19 response team, told Reuters.
In all, India has 906,752 cases of the novel coronavirus with 28,498 new infections reported on Tuesday, according to data from the federal health ministry, the third highest total in the world behind Brazil and the United States.
While cases in the main cities of Mumbai and Delhi account for most of the tally, infections are picking up in smaller cities, forcing authorities to re-impose curbs.     -REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
J&K open for tourists
Flash floods kill 15 in Indonesia
Trudeau sorry over charity contact
Corona pandemic: Key updates
Congress government in Rajasthan on the brink
US discusses five-power summit with Russia
Zimbabwe sacks hospital bosses after firing of health minister
Macron hosts downsized Bastille Day


Latest News
Pathao co-founder Fahim Saleh found decapitated, dismembered in New York
'Jaw-dropping' global crash in children being born
UK bans China's Huawei from 5G networks
COVID-19: Mashrafe tests negative
Trump administration rescinds rule on foreign students
Regent group chairman Shahed arrested from Satkhira; Brought to Dhaka
Topu expects team’s positive results in WC Qualifiers
Bangladeshi driver remanded for killing woman in Malaysia road accident
AL's Shaheen Chaklader, Sahadara Mannan win Jashore-6, Bogura-1 by-polls
AL's Shaheen Chaklader wins in Jashore-6 by-polls
Most Read News
How France is handling Covid-19
Dr Sabrina, Arif Chowdhury's bank accounts freezed
Ctg physician dies of coronavirus
Bangladesh's virus recovery number crosses 1 lakh, deaths 2,424
Dr Sabrina remanded for three days
Political patronization: Key to corruption in Bangladesh
Shajahan Siraj, organiser of Bangladesh liberation war, is no more
Netrakona kindergarten schools’ teachers formed a human chain
Ershad's first death anniv today
Nurul Islam Babul laid to rest with state honour
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft