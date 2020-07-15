Video
Wednesday, 15 July, 2020, 10:51 AM
Regent group chairman Shahed arrested from Satkhira; Brought to Dhaka      
Home Foreign News

HK opposition primary a ‘serious provocation’, says China

Published : Wednesday, 15 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM

HONG KONG, July 14: China has described a primary by Hong Kong's pro-democracy parties as a "serious provocation", warning that some campaigning may have breached a tough new security law it imposed on the city.
"This is a serious provocation against the current election system," the Liaison Office, which represents China's government in the semi-autonomous city, said in a statement late Monday.
More than 600,000 Hong Kongers turned out over the weekend to choose candidates for upcoming legislative elections despite warnings from government officials that the event could breach Beijing's sweeping new law.
Polls for the city's partially elected legislature are due to take place in September. Pro-democracy parties are keen to use seething public anger towards Beijing's increasingly authoritarian rule to win a majority within a chamber that has always been weighted in favour of pro-Beijing parties.
Control could give them a greater ability to stall budgets and legislation, one of the few tactics left open to the opposition camp.
But in its statement, the Liaison Office said campaigning to take control of the chamber is itself a breach of the new security law.
"This is suspected of violating Article 22 of the national security law and other local election regulations," the statement said.
Article 22 targets "subverting state power". It outlaws "serious interference and obstruction" of the central and Hong Kong governments, or any act that causes them to be "unable to perform their functions normally".
Beijing's security legislation bypassed Hong Kong's legislature and its contents were kept secret until the law was enacted at the end of last month.
It targets subversion, sedition, terrorism and foreign collusion with up to life in prison.    -AFP




