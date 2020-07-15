Man City's Euro ban quashed on appeal





The Premier League club were punished in February over "serious breaches" of financial fair play (FFP) regulations but immediately contested the ban.

City were accused of deliberately inflating the value of income from sponsors with links to the Abu Dhabi United Group, also owned by City owner Sheikh Mansour, to avoid falling foul of FFP rules between 2012 and 2016.

European football's governing body UEFA launched an investigation after German magazine Der Spiegel published a series of leaked emails in 2018.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) found that City had failed to cooperate with UEFA authorities but said the club "did not disguise equity funding as sponsorship contributions".

The court found that "most of the alleged breaches reported by the adjudicatory chamber of the CFCB (UEFA Club Financial Control Body) were either not established or time-barred".

An initial fine of 30 million euros ($34 million, £27 million) has been reduced to 10 million euros.

UEFA recognised in a statement that many of the allegations fell outside the five-year time limit in its own regulations.

"UEFA notes that the CAS panel found that there was insufficient conclusive evidence to uphold all of the CFCB's conclusions in this specific case and that many of the alleged breaches were time-barred due to the five-year time period foreseen in the UEFA regulations," European football's governing body said in a statement.









City, who have been owned by Sheikh Mansour since 2008, were fined 60 million euros in 2014 for a previous breach of FFP regulations. -AFP





