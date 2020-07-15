Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 15 July, 2020, 10:50 AM
latest Regent group chairman Shahed arrested from Satkhira; Brought to Dhaka      
Home Sports

Man City's Euro ban quashed on appeal

Published : Wednesday, 15 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43

LAUSANNE, JULY 14: Manchester City are free to play Champions League football next season after the Court of Arbitration for Sport on Monday lifted a two-season ban from European competitions imposed by UEFA.
The Premier League club were punished in February over "serious breaches" of financial fair play (FFP) regulations but immediately contested the ban.
City were accused of deliberately inflating the value of income from sponsors with links to the Abu Dhabi United Group, also owned by City owner Sheikh Mansour, to avoid falling foul of FFP rules between 2012 and 2016.
European football's governing body UEFA launched an investigation after German magazine Der Spiegel published a series of leaked emails in 2018.
The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) found that City had failed to cooperate with UEFA authorities but said the club "did not disguise equity funding as sponsorship contributions".
The court found that "most of the alleged breaches reported by the adjudicatory chamber of the CFCB (UEFA Club Financial Control Body) were either not established or time-barred".
An initial fine of 30 million euros ($34 million, £27 million) has been reduced to 10 million euros.
UEFA recognised in a statement that many of the allegations fell outside the five-year time limit in its own regulations.
"UEFA notes that the CAS panel found that there was insufficient conclusive evidence to uphold all of the CFCB's conclusions in this specific case and that many of the alleged breaches were time-barred due to the five-year time period foreseen in the UEFA regulations," European football's governing body said in a statement.




City, who have been owned by Sheikh Mansour since 2008, were fined 60 million euros in 2014 for a previous breach of FFP regulations.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Man Utd blow chance to move third after Southampton strike late
Man City's Euro ban quashed on appeal
Solskjaer vows 'we'll put it right' after Man Utd drop points
Real Madrid one win from La Liga crown after beating Granada
Inter move second, close in on Champions League with Torino win
Blackwood demonstrated composure and good skills, says his regional Jamaican coach  
Two Lankan cricketers stranded in SA return home after four months
'Crying on the couch' - Aussie skipper Paine's mental demons


Latest News
Pathao co-founder Fahim Saleh found decapitated, dismembered in New York
'Jaw-dropping' global crash in children being born
UK bans China's Huawei from 5G networks
COVID-19: Mashrafe tests negative
Trump administration rescinds rule on foreign students
Regent group chairman Shahed arrested from Satkhira; Brought to Dhaka
Topu expects team’s positive results in WC Qualifiers
Bangladeshi driver remanded for killing woman in Malaysia road accident
AL's Shaheen Chaklader, Sahadara Mannan win Jashore-6, Bogura-1 by-polls
AL's Shaheen Chaklader wins in Jashore-6 by-polls
Most Read News
How France is handling Covid-19
Dr Sabrina, Arif Chowdhury's bank accounts freezed
Ctg physician dies of coronavirus
Bangladesh's virus recovery number crosses 1 lakh, deaths 2,424
Dr Sabrina remanded for three days
Political patronization: Key to corruption in Bangladesh
Shajahan Siraj, organiser of Bangladesh liberation war, is no more
Netrakona kindergarten schools’ teachers formed a human chain
Ershad's first death anniv today
Nurul Islam Babul laid to rest with state honour
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft