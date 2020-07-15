Video
Wednesday, 15 July, 2020, 10:50 AM
latest Regent group chairman Shahed arrested from Satkhira; Brought to Dhaka      
Home Sports

Solskjaer vows 'we'll put it right' after Man Utd drop points

Published : Wednesday, 15 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49

LONDON, JULY 14: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said Manchester United "will put it right" after conceding a late goal against Southampton on Monday to dent their hopes of reaching next season's Champions League.
United were on course for a fifth successive Premier League victory after bouncing back from Stuart Armstrong's early opener through strikes from Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial.
But just as third place beckoned for Solskjaer's men Saints substitute Michael Obafemi struck in stoppage time to seal a 2-2 draw at Old Trafford.
Earlier on Monday the Court of Arbitration for Sport announced Manchester City's two-season European ban would be lifted, meaning only the top four teams will qualify for next season's Champions league.
United's next two games are against Crystal Palace and West Ham before a potential last-day shoot-out against Leicester, who are currently in fourth place, ahead of Solskjaer's men on goal difference.
"I have to say the mentality of the boys has been brilliant," said the Norwegian boss. "We've had a few setbacks over the season, of course, and this is another challenge for us.    -AFP


