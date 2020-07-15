Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 15 July, 2020, 10:50 AM
latest Regent group chairman Shahed arrested from Satkhira; Brought to Dhaka      
Home Sports

Blackwood demonstrated composure and good skills, says his regional Jamaican coach  

Published : Wednesday, 15 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
BIPIN DANI

Jermaine Blackwood's solid batting in the first Test against England made his regional Jamaican coach Andrey Coley proud.
The 28-year-old middle order batsman was included in the squad because Bravo and Hetmyer (along with Keemo Paul) declined to travel to the UK over concerns about Covid-19.
Speaking exclusively over telephone from Jamaica, the coach Andrey Coley said, "I am elated at the West Indies victory in the First Test against England".
"Our bowlers did a fantastic job in helping to set up the game and Dowrich was excellent behind the stumps".
"Blackwood demonstrated composure and good skills and was involved in a number of significant partnerships which contributed to the win at the end", he further added.
"Blackwood has worked hard over the last 12 months and is honoured to be representing the region again and playing in a team of his peers".
The 28-year-old right-hand batsman Blackwood missed the century by five runs. Earlier he missed the century on two other occasions (against Sri lanka at Galle in 2015 and against Pakistan at Abu Dhabi the following year) too.
"It is true that he has missed out on a number of personal milestones, however, the success of the team comes first".,












« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Man Utd blow chance to move third after Southampton strike late
Man City's Euro ban quashed on appeal
Solskjaer vows 'we'll put it right' after Man Utd drop points
Real Madrid one win from La Liga crown after beating Granada
Inter move second, close in on Champions League with Torino win
Blackwood demonstrated composure and good skills, says his regional Jamaican coach  
Two Lankan cricketers stranded in SA return home after four months
'Crying on the couch' - Aussie skipper Paine's mental demons


Latest News
Pathao co-founder Fahim Saleh found decapitated, dismembered in New York
'Jaw-dropping' global crash in children being born
UK bans China's Huawei from 5G networks
COVID-19: Mashrafe tests negative
Trump administration rescinds rule on foreign students
Regent group chairman Shahed arrested from Satkhira; Brought to Dhaka
Topu expects team’s positive results in WC Qualifiers
Bangladeshi driver remanded for killing woman in Malaysia road accident
AL's Shaheen Chaklader, Sahadara Mannan win Jashore-6, Bogura-1 by-polls
AL's Shaheen Chaklader wins in Jashore-6 by-polls
Most Read News
How France is handling Covid-19
Dr Sabrina, Arif Chowdhury's bank accounts freezed
Ctg physician dies of coronavirus
Bangladesh's virus recovery number crosses 1 lakh, deaths 2,424
Dr Sabrina remanded for three days
Political patronization: Key to corruption in Bangladesh
Shajahan Siraj, organiser of Bangladesh liberation war, is no more
Netrakona kindergarten schools’ teachers formed a human chain
Ershad's first death anniv today
Nurul Islam Babul laid to rest with state honour
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft