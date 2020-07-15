Blackwood demonstrated composure and good skills, says his regional Jamaican coach  





The 28-year-old middle order batsman was included in the squad because Bravo and Hetmyer (along with Keemo Paul) declined to travel to the UK over concerns about Covid-19.

Speaking exclusively over telephone from Jamaica, the coach Andrey Coley said, "I am elated at the West Indies victory in the First Test against England".

"Our bowlers did a fantastic job in helping to set up the game and Dowrich was excellent behind the stumps".

"Blackwood demonstrated composure and good skills and was involved in a number of significant partnerships which contributed to the win at the end", he further added.

"Blackwood has worked hard over the last 12 months and is honoured to be representing the region again and playing in a team of his peers".

The 28-year-old right-hand batsman Blackwood missed the century by five runs. Earlier he missed the century on two other occasions (against Sri lanka at Galle in 2015 and against Pakistan at Abu Dhabi the following year) too.

"It is true that he has missed out on a number of personal milestones, however, the success of the team comes first".,





















