Wednesday, 15 July, 2020, 10:50 AM
Two Lankan cricketers stranded in SA return home after four months

Published : Wednesday, 15 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 78
BIPIN DANI

Suranjith Dharmasena and Mahes Zoysa.

Sri Lanka's two veteran cricketers, who were stranded in South Africa for four months could return to their country on Sunday, it is learnt here.
Suranjith Dharmasena and Mahes Zoysa along with others went to South Africa to participate in a Veteran tournament held every two years. The other players could return immediately when the tournament was called off because of the COVID-19.
"Yes, exactly after 4 months and three days, we could make it to return to our country", Mahes Zoysa, who was an assistant manager said exclusively over the telephone.
"We arrived (via Doha) on Sunday morning and are currently on a strict quarantine under the Army supervised private hotel in Negombo".
"We were well looked after by the South Africa Veterans Cricket Association. They supported us a lot", he further added.
Mahes Zoysa is determined to host the Masters Cricket Tournament for the above 50 + aged players early next year in Sri Lanka.
The World Cup for the Veteran's cricketers is scheduled to be played in Australia next year.









