Wednesday, 15 July, 2020, 10:50 AM
South African season to resume in coronavirus 'hot spot'

Published : Wednesday, 15 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42

JOHANNESBURG, JULY 14: Gauteng will host the remaining 57 matches of the South African season despite the province being the epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic in the country, it was announced Monday.
There had been 276,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 nationally by late Sunday -- the most in an African country -- and 4,079 fatalities.
South Africa is at level three of a five-stage lockdown process, which permits virtually all employees to work.
But the three most popular sports in the country -- cricket, football and rugby union -- have been shut down since mid March because of the pandemic.
Four top-flight footballers, including Ben Motshwari of hugely popular Soweto club Orlando Pirates, confirmed they tested positive for the virus, and all have fully recovered.
South African Football Association (SAFA) medical officer Thulani Ngwenya said its plan to combat the virus was considered "one of the best it had received" by FIFA.
League chairman Irvin Khoza said "we have to strike a balance between lives and livelihoods", while stressing that the safety of all in the football industry was of paramount importance.
Gauteng, which includes Johannesburg and Pretoria, is a densely populated region, making social distancing extremely challenging for many residents.       -AFP


