Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 15 July, 2020, 10:49 AM
latest Regent group chairman Shahed arrested from Satkhira; Brought to Dhaka      
Home Back Page

Over 200 schools back lawsuit challenging Trump’s foreign student rule

Published : Wednesday, 15 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42

BOSTON, July 14: More than 200 universities are backing a legal challenge to the Trump administration's new restrictions on international students, arguing that the policy jeopardizes students' safety and forces schools to reconsider fall plans they have spent months preparing.




The schools have signed court briefs supporting Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology as they sue U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in federal court in Boston. The lawsuit challenges a recently announced directive saying international students cannot stay in the U.S. if they take all their classes online this fall.
A wide range of colleges and state and local officials are standing up to the policy, which faces mounting legal opposition. Massachusetts filed a federal suit Monday that was joined by Democratic attorneys general in 16 other states and the District of Columbia. Other suits have come from Johns Hopkins University and the state of California. The University of California system has said it will sue.
A judge is scheduled to hear arguments Tuesday in the case brought by Harvard and MIT. If the judge does not suspend the rule, colleges across the U.S. will have until Wednesday to notify ICE if they plan to be fully online this fall.
The Department of Homeland Security and ICE have not yet responded to the suit. A brief filed Monday by 59 universities says the rule throws their plans into disarray with less than a month before some schools start the fall term.     -AP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Over 200 schools back lawsuit challenging Trump’s foreign student rule
BD joins VNR virtual meet
Mayur-2 master Bashar on 3-day remand
Seven Regent Hospital staff sent to jail
HC rejects bail prayer of accused Maruf Reza
Jamuna Group Chairman Nurul Islam laid to rest
People changing professions to survive amid C-19 pandemic
Smaller, affordable houses on high demand for rent in Dhaka city


Latest News
Pathao co-founder Fahim Saleh found decapitated, dismembered in New York
'Jaw-dropping' global crash in children being born
UK bans China's Huawei from 5G networks
COVID-19: Mashrafe tests negative
Trump administration rescinds rule on foreign students
Regent group chairman Shahed arrested from Satkhira; Brought to Dhaka
Topu expects team’s positive results in WC Qualifiers
Bangladeshi driver remanded for killing woman in Malaysia road accident
AL's Shaheen Chaklader, Sahadara Mannan win Jashore-6, Bogura-1 by-polls
AL's Shaheen Chaklader wins in Jashore-6 by-polls
Most Read News
How France is handling Covid-19
Dr Sabrina, Arif Chowdhury's bank accounts freezed
Ctg physician dies of coronavirus
Bangladesh's virus recovery number crosses 1 lakh, deaths 2,424
Dr Sabrina remanded for three days
Political patronization: Key to corruption in Bangladesh
Shajahan Siraj, organiser of Bangladesh liberation war, is no more
Netrakona kindergarten schools’ teachers formed a human chain
Ershad's first death anniv today
Nurul Islam Babul laid to rest with state honour
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft