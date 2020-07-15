BD joins VNR virtual meet

Bangladesh participated in the voluntary national reviews (VNR) for the second time this year to share the progress of the sustainable development goals with a pre-recorded video.

Due to the unprecedented health crisis created by Covid-19, for the first time all UN member states participated virtually the VNRs of this year. Bangladesh's VNRs started by playing an Audio-Visual clip-on SDG progress and Covid-19 response then Planning Minister MA Mannan presented the key progress of Bangladesh, said a news release of Access to Information programme on Tuesday.









