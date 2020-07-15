Mayur-2 master Bashar on 3-day remand





Another vessel 'Morning Bird' capsized in the river after being hit by Mayur-2 launch on June 29, killing at least 34 people.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate AFM Maruf Chawdhury passed the remand order, CJM Court's Additional Public Prosecutor Anwarul Kabir Babul told the daily Observer on Tuesday.

River Police Station Sub-Inspector (SI) Md Shahidul Alam, also the investigation officer (IO) of the case, produced Bashar before the court, seeking a 10-day remand.

A team of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested Bashar from Dhaka's Hasnabad area under South Keraniganj on Monday.

Last week, another Dhaka court placed Mosaddek Hanif Soad, the owner of Mayur-2, on a three-day remand after he was arrested from Dhaka's Sobhanbag area.

A case was filed with the South Keraniganj police Station on June 30 in connection with the launch capsize; is the second accused in the case.















