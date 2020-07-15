Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 15 July, 2020, 10:49 AM
latest Regent group chairman Shahed arrested from Satkhira; Brought to Dhaka      
Home Back Page

Seven Regent Hospital staff sent to jail

Published : Wednesday, 15 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Court Correspondent

Seven Regent Hospital employees were sent to jail by a Dhaka court on Tuesday in a case filed over their  alleged involvement in issuing fake Covid-19 test certificates.
Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Debdas Chandra Adhikari passed the order, rejecting their bail prayers.
 Inspector Md Alamgir Gazi of Uttara West Police Station and also the investigation officer of this case produced the accused before the court after a five-day remand.
The accused are Md Ahasan Habib, admin officer of Regent Hospital, Md Ahsan Habib Hasan, X-ray technician, Hatim Ali, medical technologist, Rakibul Islam Sumon, project administrator of Regent head office, Amit Banik, HR manager of head office, Abdus Salam, driver of the head office, and Abdur Rashid Khan, executive officer of head office.
A Dhaka court on July 8 placed seven Regent Hospital employees on a five-day remand in the case.
Meanwhile, the court also sent a 17-year-old accused to Tongi juvenile correction centre.
A case was filed against 16 people, including the managing director and chairman of Regent Hospital, for their alleged involvement in issuing fake Covid-19 test certificates.
Inspector Faisal of RAB filed the case with Uttara West Police Station on July 7.
Earlier, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) sealed off the head office of Regent Group and its hospitals in the city's Uttara and Mirpur after they were found involved in issuing fake Covid-19 test certificates and collecting money from Covid-19 patients.
A mobile court of the elite force conducted drives at the head office of the group and the Uttara branch of its hospital separately on Tuesday afternoon.
On Monday, RAB also conducted separate drives at the Uttara and Mirpur branches of Regent Hospital and arrested eight people for issuing fake Covid-19 test certificates and collecting money from Covid-19 patients.
However, chairman of Regent Hospital Mohammad Shahed is still at large.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Over 200 schools back lawsuit challenging Trump’s foreign student rule
BD joins VNR virtual meet
Mayur-2 master Bashar on 3-day remand
Seven Regent Hospital staff sent to jail
HC rejects bail prayer of accused Maruf Reza
Jamuna Group Chairman Nurul Islam laid to rest
People changing professions to survive amid C-19 pandemic
Smaller, affordable houses on high demand for rent in Dhaka city


Latest News
Pathao co-founder Fahim Saleh found decapitated, dismembered in New York
'Jaw-dropping' global crash in children being born
UK bans China's Huawei from 5G networks
COVID-19: Mashrafe tests negative
Trump administration rescinds rule on foreign students
Regent group chairman Shahed arrested from Satkhira; Brought to Dhaka
Topu expects team’s positive results in WC Qualifiers
Bangladeshi driver remanded for killing woman in Malaysia road accident
AL's Shaheen Chaklader, Sahadara Mannan win Jashore-6, Bogura-1 by-polls
AL's Shaheen Chaklader wins in Jashore-6 by-polls
Most Read News
How France is handling Covid-19
Dr Sabrina, Arif Chowdhury's bank accounts freezed
Ctg physician dies of coronavirus
Bangladesh's virus recovery number crosses 1 lakh, deaths 2,424
Dr Sabrina remanded for three days
Political patronization: Key to corruption in Bangladesh
Shajahan Siraj, organiser of Bangladesh liberation war, is no more
Netrakona kindergarten schools’ teachers formed a human chain
Ershad's first death anniv today
Nurul Islam Babul laid to rest with state honour
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft