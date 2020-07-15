Seven Regent Hospital staff sent to jail





Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Debdas Chandra Adhikari passed the order, rejecting their bail prayers.

Inspector Md Alamgir Gazi of Uttara West Police Station and also the investigation officer of this case produced the accused before the court after a five-day remand.

The accused are Md Ahasan Habib, admin officer of Regent Hospital, Md Ahsan Habib Hasan, X-ray technician, Hatim Ali, medical technologist, Rakibul Islam Sumon, project administrator of Regent head office, Amit Banik, HR manager of head office, Abdus Salam, driver of the head office, and Abdur Rashid Khan, executive officer of head office.

A Dhaka court on July 8 placed seven Regent Hospital employees on a five-day remand in the case.

Meanwhile, the court also sent a 17-year-old accused to Tongi juvenile correction centre.

A case was filed against 16 people, including the managing director and chairman of Regent Hospital, for their alleged involvement in issuing fake Covid-19 test certificates.

Inspector Faisal of RAB filed the case with Uttara West Police Station on July 7.

Earlier, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) sealed off the head office of Regent Group and its hospitals in the city's Uttara and Mirpur after they were found involved in issuing fake Covid-19 test certificates and collecting money from Covid-19 patients.

A mobile court of the elite force conducted drives at the head office of the group and the Uttara branch of its hospital separately on Tuesday afternoon.

On Monday, RAB also conducted separate drives at the Uttara and Mirpur branches of Regent Hospital and arrested eight people for issuing fake Covid-19 test certificates and collecting money from Covid-19 patients.

However, chairman of Regent Hospital Mohammad Shahed is still at large.

















