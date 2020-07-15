HC rejects bail prayer of accused Maruf Reza





A virtual HC bench of Justice Jahangir Hossain Selim refused the bail petitiom after hearing from lawyers of both the petitioner and the State. The HC bench sent his bail petition to the regular bench for hearing after its reopening following the ongoing holiday.

Senior lawyer Abdul Matin Khasru appeared in the hearing on behalf of Maruf Reza, while Deputy Attorney General (DAG) Dr Md Bashir Ullah represented the State.

The accused Maruf Reza filed a petition at the HC seeking bail in the murder case on Monday.

Maruf cannot get released from jail following the HC order, said DAG Dr Md Bashir Ullah.

On July 25 in 1989, the victim Sagira Morshed, 34, a researcher at the Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies, was shot dead when she was going to Viqarunnisa Noon School in the capital's Bailey Road by rickshaw to pick up her daughter Saharat.

Abdus Salam Chowdhury, the victim's husband, filed the murder case against some unknown people with Ramna Police Station the same day. But the trial proceedings of the case had been stayed for the last 28 years following a High Court order.















