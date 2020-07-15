Jamuna Group Chairman Nurul Islam laid to rest





Freedom fighter Nurul Islam was buried around 2:30 pm, Mizan Malik, special correspondent of Daily Jugantor told UNB.

His namaz-e-janaza was held at 1:30 pm at Jamuna Future Park Mosque after Zohr prayer, he said.

Jamuna Group chairman Md Nurul Islam Babul breathed his last at Evercare Hospital on Monday at the age of 74.

Nurul Islam, also the founding chairman of Daily Jugantor and Jamuna Television, had been undergoing treatment at the Evercare Hospital since June 14 after tested positive for coronaviurs.

Nurul Islam who was born in Noakhali in 1946, founded Jamuna group in 1974 and established 41 organizations in industries and service sectors. -UNB















Jamuna Group chairman Md Nurul Islam Babul was laid to eternal rest with state honour in the capital's Banani graveyard on Tuesday.Freedom fighter Nurul Islam was buried around 2:30 pm, Mizan Malik, special correspondent of Daily Jugantor told UNB.His namaz-e-janaza was held at 1:30 pm at Jamuna Future Park Mosque after Zohr prayer, he said.Jamuna Group chairman Md Nurul Islam Babul breathed his last at Evercare Hospital on Monday at the age of 74.Nurul Islam, also the founding chairman of Daily Jugantor and Jamuna Television, had been undergoing treatment at the Evercare Hospital since June 14 after tested positive for coronaviurs.Nurul Islam who was born in Noakhali in 1946, founded Jamuna group in 1974 and established 41 organizations in industries and service sectors. -UNB