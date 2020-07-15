People changing professions to survive amid C-19 pandemic





As a result, they are choosing different professions which are compatible with the pandemic to make some earnings to survive hand to mouth with family members.

Many people have no money in hand and not enough food to eat. Many of them are leaving Dhaka city and other big cities being defeated in the struggle for existence.

Even the educated middle class people are crying in shame within the four walls. They are neither finding any alternative source of income nor can they stand in the line for relief. So, many of them have been forced to shift their families to their village homes.

A house tutor, Maidul Islam, has started selling face masks, hand gloves and sanitizers on the street after quitting his tuition due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

While talking to the Daily Observer, Maidul said, "After completing my Masters degree I came to Dhaka from Barisal in search of a job. But, I couldn't be able to manage a job and started tuition for my survival in the city. Now, it has been stopped due to the pandemic."

The educational institutions that depend on the tuition fees of the students are most affected by the coronavirus attack. Teachers are not getting salary as their institutions have been closed for more than four months. So many teachers are changing their profession to barely survive.

Nazmul Azad, a teacher of Khan International School at Kalyanpur in the capital, said, "Schools have been closed for more than four months. Our salaries also have been stopped since then. So, without finding any other options, I have started selling seasonal fruits by hawking in the streets."

Siam Hossain, a college student in the capital, is hawking vegetables with his father. The father, Rabiul, is a mason by profession. Since there is no work of masonry now, he has started selling vegetables on a four-wheeler rickshaw van. Siam, son of Rabiul, helps his father in his business and sometimes he also sells eggs in a basket.

Munna Sardar ran a business of Customs Clearing and Forwarding (C & F) agent at Dhaka airport. After changing the business now he is selling mustard oil, honey and mushrooms.















More people in the country are changing profession to survive amid the Covid-19 pandemic. People including the educated middle class and lower middle class are impacted by the coronavirus outbreak. Month after month they are going jobless and earning less and less. The situation for them is getting harder day by day.As a result, they are choosing different professions which are compatible with the pandemic to make some earnings to survive hand to mouth with family members.Many people have no money in hand and not enough food to eat. Many of them are leaving Dhaka city and other big cities being defeated in the struggle for existence.Even the educated middle class people are crying in shame within the four walls. They are neither finding any alternative source of income nor can they stand in the line for relief. So, many of them have been forced to shift their families to their village homes.A house tutor, Maidul Islam, has started selling face masks, hand gloves and sanitizers on the street after quitting his tuition due to the Covid-19 pandemic.While talking to the Daily Observer, Maidul said, "After completing my Masters degree I came to Dhaka from Barisal in search of a job. But, I couldn't be able to manage a job and started tuition for my survival in the city. Now, it has been stopped due to the pandemic."The educational institutions that depend on the tuition fees of the students are most affected by the coronavirus attack. Teachers are not getting salary as their institutions have been closed for more than four months. So many teachers are changing their profession to barely survive.Nazmul Azad, a teacher of Khan International School at Kalyanpur in the capital, said, "Schools have been closed for more than four months. Our salaries also have been stopped since then. So, without finding any other options, I have started selling seasonal fruits by hawking in the streets."Siam Hossain, a college student in the capital, is hawking vegetables with his father. The father, Rabiul, is a mason by profession. Since there is no work of masonry now, he has started selling vegetables on a four-wheeler rickshaw van. Siam, son of Rabiul, helps his father in his business and sometimes he also sells eggs in a basket.Munna Sardar ran a business of Customs Clearing and Forwarding (C & F) agent at Dhaka airport. After changing the business now he is selling mustard oil, honey and mushrooms.