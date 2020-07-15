Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 15 July, 2020, 10:49 AM
latest Regent group chairman Shahed arrested from Satkhira; Brought to Dhaka      
Home Back Page

SC to run functions virtually 5 days a week

Published : Wednesday, 15 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Staff Correspondent

The Supreme Court (SC) has decided to run the virtual judicial functions for five days a week from July 19 in order to hear and dispose of the urgent cases.
A six-member bench of the Appellate Division led by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain will hear the urgent cases from10:00am to 1:15pm on five working days (Sunday to Thursday).
The cause list of the urgent cases will be published on the Supreme Court's website. A notice signed by Registrar of the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court Badrul Alam Bhuiyan was issued in this regard on Tuesday.
Earlier, the chief justice had decided to operate the judicial functions of the apex court bench through virtual system for two days (Monday and Thursday) in a week. According to the previous decision, a full bench of the Appellate Division started judicial functions virtually from Monday (July 13) to hear and dispose of the urgent cases after four months.
Chief Justice Syed Muhammad Hossain, head of the six-member bench of the apex court, said the virtual court system needs to be taken forward.
If the virtual proceedings get successful, the apex court bench will operate for five working days every week, he said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Over 200 schools back lawsuit challenging Trump’s foreign student rule
BD joins VNR virtual meet
Mayur-2 master Bashar on 3-day remand
Seven Regent Hospital staff sent to jail
HC rejects bail prayer of accused Maruf Reza
Jamuna Group Chairman Nurul Islam laid to rest
People changing professions to survive amid C-19 pandemic
Smaller, affordable houses on high demand for rent in Dhaka city


Latest News
Pathao co-founder Fahim Saleh found decapitated, dismembered in New York
'Jaw-dropping' global crash in children being born
UK bans China's Huawei from 5G networks
COVID-19: Mashrafe tests negative
Trump administration rescinds rule on foreign students
Regent group chairman Shahed arrested from Satkhira; Brought to Dhaka
Topu expects team’s positive results in WC Qualifiers
Bangladeshi driver remanded for killing woman in Malaysia road accident
AL's Shaheen Chaklader, Sahadara Mannan win Jashore-6, Bogura-1 by-polls
AL's Shaheen Chaklader wins in Jashore-6 by-polls
Most Read News
How France is handling Covid-19
Dr Sabrina, Arif Chowdhury's bank accounts freezed
Ctg physician dies of coronavirus
Bangladesh's virus recovery number crosses 1 lakh, deaths 2,424
Dr Sabrina remanded for three days
Political patronization: Key to corruption in Bangladesh
Shajahan Siraj, organiser of Bangladesh liberation war, is no more
Netrakona kindergarten schools’ teachers formed a human chain
Ershad's first death anniv today
Nurul Islam Babul laid to rest with state honour
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft