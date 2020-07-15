SC to run functions virtually 5 days a week





A six-member bench of the Appellate Division led by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain will hear the urgent cases from10:00am to 1:15pm on five working days (Sunday to Thursday).

The cause list of the urgent cases will be published on the Supreme Court's website. A notice signed by Registrar of the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court Badrul Alam Bhuiyan was issued in this regard on Tuesday.

Earlier, the chief justice had decided to operate the judicial functions of the apex court bench through virtual system for two days (Monday and Thursday) in a week. According to the previous decision, a full bench of the Appellate Division started judicial functions virtually from Monday (July 13) to hear and dispose of the urgent cases after four months.

Chief Justice Syed Muhammad Hossain, head of the six-member bench of the apex court, said the virtual court system needs to be taken forward.

If the virtual proceedings get successful, the apex court bench will operate for five working days every week, he said.















