Wednesday, 15 July, 2020, 10:48 AM
Training on children’s diet begins at BAU

Published : Wednesday, 15 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Observer Desk

A 5-day online training on children's diet and nutrition has begun at Bangladesh Agricultural University on Monday.
Interdisciplinary Institute for Food Security (IIFS), Bangladesh Agricultural University and Food and Agricultural Organisation, Bangladesh, jointly organized the programme under the Food and Agricultural Organisation funded project titled 'Linkages between Women's Empowerment, Children's Diet and Nutrition under Rapid Urbanisation in Bangladesh'.
BAU Vice-Chancellor Prof Lutful Hassan was present as chief guest while 30 enumerators were participated on the occasion.
Director of IIFS Prof AS Mahfuzul Bari presided over the inaugural session while Sadika Haque, principal investigator of the project was present.
Abu Torab Md Abdur Rahim, Prof of Institute of Nutrition and Food Science, Dhaka University, Hasmot Ali, Jivita project, John Hopkins University, Mohammod Kamruj Jaman Bhuiyan, M Nahid Sattar and Nazmul haque Shapon attended the programme, among others.


