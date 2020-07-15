Covid-19 cases in Rajshahi division climb to 8,836





Dr Gopendra Nath Acharya, Divisional Director of Health, said, of the total new positive cases, the highest 106 were detected in Rajshahi district including 94 in its city.

Apart from this, 45 people also tested COVID-19 positive afresh in Bogura, 33 in Sirajgonj, 26 in Chapainawabgonj and three in Naogaon districts on the same day.

With the new detected cases, the district-wise break-up of the reported COVID-19 cases now stands at 1,788 in Rajshahi including 1,400 in its city, 225 in Chapainawabganj, 679 in Naogaon, 305 in Natore, 550 in Joypurhat, 3,808 in Bogura, 882 in Sirajganj and 599 in Pabna districts.

Of the total infected patients, 3,503 have, so far, been cured from the deadly disease with 117 deaths including 72 in Bogura and 15 in Rajshahi while 918 others were undergoing treatment in hospitals in the division till Tuesday morning.

Following detection of new COVID-19 cases, the respective houses of the infected persons in different areas in the division were placed on 14-day lockdown according to the health safety guidelines.

Dr Gopendra Nath said the whereabouts of the persons, who came in contact with COVID-19 patients, were brought to notice and they were asked to remain in home isolation so that the virus cannot spread further.

He said all the positive cases for COVID-19 have, so far, been brought under necessary treatment while 2,280 others are being monitored in isolation units in different hospitals under institutional supervision and another 1,296 were released.

On the other hand, a total of 11 more people have been sent to home and institutional quarantine afresh as part of the present hectic efforts of bringing all the suspected people under quarantine while 257 others were released in all eight districts of the division over the last 24 hours till 8am today.

With this, the number of total quarantined people in both home and institutional ones stood at 4,948 at present. A total of 49,466 people had, so far, been kept under quarantine since March 10 to prevent community transmission of coronavirus (COVID-19) -BSS



















RAJSHAHI, July 14: With detection of 213 new more positive cases in five districts on Monday, the total number of COVID-19 infected patients in Rajshahi division now jumped to 8,836, said a COVID-19 quarantine and isolation related daily report here on Tuesday.Dr Gopendra Nath Acharya, Divisional Director of Health, said, of the total new positive cases, the highest 106 were detected in Rajshahi district including 94 in its city.Apart from this, 45 people also tested COVID-19 positive afresh in Bogura, 33 in Sirajgonj, 26 in Chapainawabgonj and three in Naogaon districts on the same day.With the new detected cases, the district-wise break-up of the reported COVID-19 cases now stands at 1,788 in Rajshahi including 1,400 in its city, 225 in Chapainawabganj, 679 in Naogaon, 305 in Natore, 550 in Joypurhat, 3,808 in Bogura, 882 in Sirajganj and 599 in Pabna districts.Of the total infected patients, 3,503 have, so far, been cured from the deadly disease with 117 deaths including 72 in Bogura and 15 in Rajshahi while 918 others were undergoing treatment in hospitals in the division till Tuesday morning.Following detection of new COVID-19 cases, the respective houses of the infected persons in different areas in the division were placed on 14-day lockdown according to the health safety guidelines.Dr Gopendra Nath said the whereabouts of the persons, who came in contact with COVID-19 patients, were brought to notice and they were asked to remain in home isolation so that the virus cannot spread further.He said all the positive cases for COVID-19 have, so far, been brought under necessary treatment while 2,280 others are being monitored in isolation units in different hospitals under institutional supervision and another 1,296 were released.On the other hand, a total of 11 more people have been sent to home and institutional quarantine afresh as part of the present hectic efforts of bringing all the suspected people under quarantine while 257 others were released in all eight districts of the division over the last 24 hours till 8am today.With this, the number of total quarantined people in both home and institutional ones stood at 4,948 at present. A total of 49,466 people had, so far, been kept under quarantine since March 10 to prevent community transmission of coronavirus (COVID-19) -BSS