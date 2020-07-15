Time to make masks mandatory? It's not just a US debate





Scientists say the two countries' governments should have done so ever since they started easing lockdowns - like many other European nations did - instead of exposing their populations to the risk of infections from mass dance parties and summer vacationers who think there's no longer anything to worry about.

Whether to make masks mandatory isn't just a matter of debate in the United States, where infection rates are still climbing fast.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged U.K. residents Monday to wear face coverings in shops and other tight indoor spaces - but stopped short of making it compulsory.

Critics have accused Johnson's government of failing to provide clarity on mask-wearing in the days since he began backtracking on its previous advice that suggested face covers were not necessary. After the prime minister then was photographed wearing one in a shop, government ministers appeared on TV urging personal choice in the mask issue.

Meanwhile, France's government said Monday it's considering requiring masks in all indoor public places amid signs of a small rise in confirmed virus cases - and a big drop in public vigilance. -AP























