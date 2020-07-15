Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 15 July, 2020, 10:48 AM
latest Regent group chairman Shahed arrested from Satkhira; Brought to Dhaka      
Home News

Time to make masks mandatory? It's not just a US debate

Published : Wednesday, 15 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37

PARIS July 14: Amid pervasive backsliding on social distancing, Britain and France are weighing whether to require people to wear masks in public places.
Scientists say the two countries' governments should have done so ever since they started easing lockdowns - like many other European nations did - instead of exposing their populations to the risk of infections from mass dance parties and summer vacationers who think there's no longer anything to worry about.
Whether to make masks mandatory isn't just a matter of debate in the United States, where infection rates are still climbing fast.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged U.K. residents Monday to wear face coverings in shops and other tight indoor spaces - but stopped short of making it compulsory.
Critics have accused Johnson's government of failing to provide clarity on mask-wearing in the days since he began backtracking on its previous advice that suggested face covers were not necessary. After the prime minister then was photographed wearing one in a shop, government ministers appeared on TV urging personal choice in the mask issue.
Meanwhile, France's government said Monday it's considering requiring masks in all indoor public places amid signs of a small rise in confirmed virus cases - and a big drop in public vigilance.    -AP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
South China Sea: What’s China’s plan for its ‘Great Wall of Sand’?
Training on children’s diet begins at BAU
Covid-19 cases in Rajshahi division climb to 8,836
Time to make masks mandatory? It's not just a US debate
‘Compelling’ evidence air pollution worsens coronavirus: Study
KCC get health safety gears
Webinar on opportunities for engineers at PU
RCC implementing drainage, approach road projects


Latest News
Pathao co-founder Fahim Saleh found decapitated in New York
'Jaw-dropping' global crash in children being born
UK bans China's Huawei from 5G networks
COVID-19: Mashrafe tests negative
Trump administration rescinds rule on foreign students
Regent group chairman Shahed arrested from Satkhira; Brought to Dhaka
Topu expects team’s positive results in WC Qualifiers
Bangladeshi driver remanded for killing woman in Malaysia road accident
AL's Shaheen Chaklader, Sahadara Mannan win Jashore-6, Bogura-1 by-polls
AL's Shaheen Chaklader wins in Jashore-6 by-polls
Most Read News
How France is handling Covid-19
Dr Sabrina, Arif Chowdhury's bank accounts freezed
Ctg physician dies of coronavirus
Bangladesh's virus recovery number crosses 1 lakh, deaths 2,424
Dr Sabrina remanded for three days
Political patronization: Key to corruption in Bangladesh
Shajahan Siraj, organiser of Bangladesh liberation war, is no more
Netrakona kindergarten schools’ teachers formed a human chain
Ershad's first death anniv today
Nurul Islam Babul laid to rest with state honour
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft