Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 15 July, 2020, 10:47 AM
latest Regent group chairman Shahed arrested from Satkhira; Brought to Dhaka      
Home Business

Euro zone industry output recovers less than expected

Published : Wednesday, 15 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 14

BRUSSELS, July 14: Euro zone industrial production rose in May, official estimates showed on Tuesday, but the recovery from lockdown-induced record declines March and April was lower than expected and far from offsetting past drops.
Manufacturing output in the region rose by 12.4per cent in May from April, mostly driven by a surge in production of durable consumer goods, such as cars or fridges, the European Union statistics office Eurostat said.
But the increase was significantly lower than the 15per cent rise expected by economists polled by Reuters.
It was also much less pronounced than the 18.2per cent decline in April, which had followed a 11.8per cent drop in March, as factories were forced to shut or reduce activity at the peak of the coronavirus outbreak in Europe.
The limited rebound in May, when many plants reopened, suggest the recovery is limited. The fall in April was also bigger than initially estimated by Eurostat, which on Tuesday revised its month-on-month data to -18.2per cent from -17.1per cent.
Compared with a year earlier, industrial production was down by 20.9per cent, worse than market expectations of 20.0per cent but better Aprils 28.7per cent drop.
The rebound from April concerned all economic sectors surveyed by Eurostat. It was mainly driven by a 54.2per cent leap in the production of durable consumer goods, which nearly offset big falls in the previous two months.
Factories also increased by 25.4per cent their output of capital goods, such as machinery, in a sign of confidence in long-term economic growth. The increase was, however, lower than the 26.1per cent fall in April.
Among the largest euro zone states, Italy's recovery was the most impressive, with plants ramping up production in May by 42.1per cent compared with April, after the country suffered the bloc's worst fall in activity in the two previous months combined. Germany's industrial production went up by 9.7per cent on the month, and in France output rose by 20.0per cent.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Southwest warns of layoffs unless passenger traffic triples
China posts first import growth since pandemic, exports also up
Air Arabia Abu Dhabi begins operations with Egypt flight
UK economy could shrink 14pc this year, budget forecasters say
Retail inflation hits 6.1pc in June, but RBI may cut rates
Venezuela's fuel shortages persist despite Iran deliveries
Euro zone industry output recovers less than expected
UK economy could shrink 14pc this year, budget forecasters say


Latest News
'Jaw-dropping' global crash in children being born
UK bans China's Huawei from 5G networks
COVID-19: Mashrafe tests negative
Trump administration rescinds rule on foreign students
Regent group chairman Shahed arrested from Satkhira; Brought to Dhaka
Topu expects team’s positive results in WC Qualifiers
Bangladeshi driver remanded for killing woman in Malaysia road accident
AL's Shaheen Chaklader, Sahadara Mannan win Jashore-6, Bogura-1 by-polls
AL's Shaheen Chaklader wins in Jashore-6 by-polls
Widow of Bangladeshi ship-breaking worker free to sue UK-based firm
Most Read News
How France is handling Covid-19
Dr Sabrina, Arif Chowdhury's bank accounts freezed
Ctg physician dies of coronavirus
Bangladesh's virus recovery number crosses 1 lakh, deaths 2,424
Dr Sabrina remanded for three days
Political patronization: Key to corruption in Bangladesh
Shajahan Siraj, organiser of Bangladesh liberation war, is no more
Netrakona kindergarten schools’ teachers formed a human chain
Ershad's first death anniv today
Nurul Islam Babul laid to rest with state honour
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft