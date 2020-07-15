BANKING EVENTS

First Security Islami Bank Ltd (FSIBL) Managing Director Syed Waseque Md Ali inaugurating Progati Saroni sub-branch at Five Beni Rahila Monjil, Holding # Sha-15/5, Ward # 21, Middle Badda, Dhaka on Tuesday with a view to providing shariah based modern banking services to its clients. He inaugurated it from FSIBL Head office through Video Conference. Other high officials are also seen in the picture. photo: BankIslami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL) Executive Vice President and Head of Chattogram South Zone Mohammad Yakub Ali along with other high officials, businesspersons, professionals and social elites, inaugurating its Bolirhat sub-branch at Khaja road, East Sholoshohor under Bahaddarhat Branch, Chattogram on Sunday. photo: Bank