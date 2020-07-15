UK ban looms over Huawei as revenue growth lags amid US pressure

Video
Wednesday, 15 July, 2020, 10:47 AM
latest Regent group chairman Shahed arrested from Satkhira; Brought to Dhaka      
Published : Wednesday, 15 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM

July 14: China's Huawei reported a sharp slowdown in revenue growth on Monday, ahead of Britain's expected decision to ban the company from its 5G telecom networks - a move likely to add momentum to a US campaign against it and threatening its global prospects.
The world's biggest telecoms equipment vendor and No.2 smartphone maker said revenue rose a relatively modest 13.1per cent in the first half of the year, after more than a year of pressure from the US and months of disruptions from the coronavirus pandemic.
Privately held Huawei Technologies released the numbers earlier than it has in the past ahead of the anticipated UK ban, a landmark move expected to anger Beijing and win plaudits from US President Trump.
US officials in May announced new rules aimed at constricting Huawei's ability to procure crucial chips that it designs for 5G networking gear and smartphones. Those restrictions, coupled with pressure from the Trump administration and a domestic political backlash over China's actions in Hong Kong and elsewhere, have pushed UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to change course on Huawei.
The UK decision comes as Germany and other European countries finalise their policies on Huawei and 5G.
"Whatever the UK does is going to have quite a symbolic impact on Huawei's position in Europe," said Nicole Peng, an analyst at research firm Canalys. "I believe what Huawei is hoping for right now is to delay these countries' decisions as long as possible, at least as long as up to the US elections."
The German government is expected to made a decision in September. Deutsche Telekom, Huawei's largest customer in Europe, has argued strongly against any blanket bans on individual foreign vendors.
In Italy, Telecom Italia has excluded Huawei from a tender for 5G equipment for the core network it is preparing to build in Italy and Brazil, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters last week.
The head of French cybersecurity agency ANSSI ruled out a total ban on Huawei equipment for 5G networks in a newspaper interview on Sunday, but said French telcos were being encouraged to avoid switching to the Chinese company.    -Reuters


