Government’s fuel-tax hikes are putting brakes on India’s receovery

NEW DELHI, July 14: Dilip Lamba, who owns a transport company in Jodhpur in western India, has had more than three-quarters of his fleet of 50 trucks idling for months. Dharampal Nambardar, a farmer who grows wheat and mustard seed in Haryana state, is worried he might not make any profit this year.The main source of their anxiety is not Covid-19, however, but rather a surge in fuel prices. The central government has hiked import and excise taxes twice this year even as it imposed the world's biggest coronavirus lockdown. Retail prices for diesel -- the lifeblood of India's economy - in the capital New Delhi have jumped 30per cent since the end of April, while gasoline has risen 16per cent."Diesel makes up almost 70per cent of our operating costs," said Lamba, whose company carries everything from cotton to cement to leather goods all over India. "Higher diesel prices means higher freight charges. But customers aren't ready for it and we can't absorb the costs."New Delhi raised levies on diesel and gasoline in March and then again in early May as the coronavirus battered the economy.There's been a staggering fivefold increase in taxes on diesel since 2014 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power, while those on gasoline have more than doubled.Taxes on the two fuels now account for almost two-third's of what Indians pay at the pump, making retail prices among the highest in Asia and almost double that in neighboring Pakistan. The recovery in global crude prices, meanwhile, has boostedIndian fuel costs even further in the last few months.The high prices are adding another headwind to an economy facing the biggest contraction in four decades. Diesel powers India's trucking fleet, which carries two-third of the country's freight, and is also essential for construction and agriculture.Gasoline, meanwhile, fills the tanks of millions of motorbikes ridden by lower-income Indians.-Bloomberg