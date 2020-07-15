Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 15 July, 2020, 10:46 AM
latest Regent group chairman Shahed arrested from Satkhira; Brought to Dhaka      
Home Business

Diageo to launch Johnnie Walker whisky in paper bottles in 2021

Published : Wednesday, 15 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51

Diageo to launch Johnnie Walker whisky in paper bottles in 2021

Diageo to launch Johnnie Walker whisky in paper bottles in 2021

July 13: Johnnie Walker scotch whisky will be available in plastic-free bottles from early 2021, Diageo Plc said on Monday, as the world's biggest spirits maker ramps up efforts to tackle plastic waste.
The new bottle, developed in partnership with venture management company Pilot Lite, will be made from wood pulp that meets food grade standards and is fully recyclable, the Guinness and Tanqueray Gin maker said.
Diageo and Pilot Lite have launched a sustainable packaging company called Pulpex Ltd to develop the paper bottle and collaborate on research and development.
Pulpex will also create branded paper-bottles in non-competing categories for companies including Lipton team maker Unilever Plc and soda maker PepsiCo, which are also expected to launch next year.
Consumer product companies have come under increased scrutiny for the amount of plastic they use in packaging food and other household items. In Europe, for example, 8.2 million tonnes of plastic were used to package food and drink in 2018, according to ING analysts.
Diageo uses less than 5per cent of plastic in its total packaging, but along with Unilever and PepsiCo, has set targets to reduce and recycle plastic in their packaging as part of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals program by 2025.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Southwest warns of layoffs unless passenger traffic triples
China posts first import growth since pandemic, exports also up
Air Arabia Abu Dhabi begins operations with Egypt flight
UK economy could shrink 14pc this year, budget forecasters say
Retail inflation hits 6.1pc in June, but RBI may cut rates
Venezuela's fuel shortages persist despite Iran deliveries
Euro zone industry output recovers less than expected
UK economy could shrink 14pc this year, budget forecasters say


Latest News
'Jaw-dropping' global crash in children being born
Huawei 5G kit must be removed from UK by 2027
COVID-19: Mashrafe tests negative
Trump administration rescinds rule on foreign students
Regent group chairman Shahed arrested from Satkhira; Brought to Dhaka
Topu expects team’s positive results in WC Qualifiers
Bangladeshi driver remanded for killing woman in Malaysia road accident
AL's Shaheen Chaklader, Sahadara Mannan win Jashore-6, Bogura-1 by-polls
AL's Shaheen Chaklader wins in Jashore-6 by-polls
Widow of Bangladeshi ship-breaking worker free to sue UK-based firm
Most Read News
How France is handling Covid-19
Dr Sabrina, Arif Chowdhury's bank accounts freezed
Ctg physician dies of coronavirus
Bangladesh's virus recovery number crosses 1 lakh, deaths 2,424
Dr Sabrina remanded for three days
Political patronization: Key to corruption in Bangladesh
Shajahan Siraj, organiser of Bangladesh liberation war, is no more
Netrakona kindergarten schools’ teachers formed a human chain
Ershad's first death anniv today
Nurul Islam Babul laid to rest with state honour
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft