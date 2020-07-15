Video
Wednesday, 15 July, 2020
Samsung resumes 24/7 call centre service

Published : Wednesday, 15 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22
Business Desk

In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, considering the health and safety of its employees, Samsung Bangladesh had altered its call centre timing from 24/7 to 15 hours from March 26, 2020, to June 30, 2020. However, now the Samsung service team is ready again to serve the customers 24/7 by maintaining a proper standard of safety following the guidelines of the government, says a press release.
Samsung Bangladesh has been the industry's first organization to introduce a 24/7 call center in the nation in February 2020. Regarding this, Seungwon Youn, Country Manager, Samsung Bangladesh, said, "During the crisis, we are trying to endeavor to entertain the day by day increasing enquiries about Samsung products and services for the needs of our customers, employees, and partners. We believe that customer satisfaction plays a vital role, and to increase their convenience, we are pleased to restart the 24/7 call center service again while maintaining safety standards for our employees."
Customers from all Bangladesh can easily reach Samsung helpline by simply dialing to 08000 300 300 (Toll-free) at any time for service and product information.


