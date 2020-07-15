India’s Yes Bank plans to raise up to $2bn in share listing





The country's fourth-largest lender was struggling with bad loans before the Reserve Bank of India took it over in March and drew up a rescue plan backed by eight other banks.

It will now look to bolster its balance sheet through the share offering from July 15 to 17, according to a stock exchange filing.

Liquidity worries have dogged India's financial system for more than a year after the near-collapse of IL&FS, one of the nation's biggest "shadow banks" -- finance houses responsible for significant consumer lending.

This has made banks reluctant to issue loans and further hindered Asia's third-largest economy, which has been clobbered by a months-long lockdown brought on by the global coronavirus pandemic. -AFP



























