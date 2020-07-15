Video
Wednesday, 15 July, 2020, 10:45 AM
latest Regent group chairman Shahed arrested from Satkhira; Brought to Dhaka      
Dollar grinds higher as US-China tensions

Published : Wednesday, 15 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29

LONDON, July 14:  The US dollar edged up on Tuesday as diplomatic tensions between the United States and China and rising coronavirus cases knocked investor confidence, although moves in currency markets were small in a quiet session.
While stock markets fell as investors turned cautious, the safe-haven yen was little changed and the Swiss franc - another currency traders buy in times of uncertainty - rose only slightly versus the euro, suggesting limited concern among FX investors.
A resurgence of novel coronavirus infections has caused some areas to place new restrictions on business activity, injecting some caution into the multi-month stock market rally that is betting on a rapid economic recovery.
Markets now face an additional threat from tit-for-tat retaliation between Washington and Beijing over access to US financial markets, civil liberties in Hong Kong and territorial claims in the South China Sea.
"US-China tensions about the situation in the South China Sea helped US dollar and weighed on cyclical currencies overnight, with the trade weighted dollar remaining firmly in the range of recent weeks," ING analysts said.
However, they said progress in the European Union's efforts to agree a recovery fund package this week would support the euro and limit the dollar's rise.
Against a basket of currencies the dollar index was last up 0.1per cent at 96.662 =USD, keeping it firmly with a tight range it has traded in since May.
The euro was down 0.1per cent against the dollar at $1.1331 EUR=EBS.    -Reuters


