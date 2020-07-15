Video
Wednesday, 15 July, 2020, 10:45 AM
latest Regent group chairman Shahed arrested from Satkhira; Brought to Dhaka      
Home Business

VAT to be paid online from home

Published : Wednesday, 15 July, 2020

Although the business establishments make VAT payments every month alongside submitting their returns, businesses would now be able to make VAT payments to the government exchequer directly from their bank accounts through online.
The National Board of Revenue (NBR) is going to launch VAT e-payment system in this regard from July 16. The NBR Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem would formally inaugurate the VAT e-payment System.
Under the project, e-payment module has been created while this system has been tested (User Acceptance Test) at client-level by three local and foreign banks. As the test results came out successful and satisfactory, this system is now going to be introduced formally.
When contacted, VAT Online Project Director Kazi Mostafizur Rahman told     BSS that through using this system, any businessman registered under VAT would be able to make VAT payment.
They can be able to pay supplementary duty or any other tax directly to the state coffer from his or her bank accounts with ease and comfort and also within less time. "There will be no harassment for the VAT payers under the e-payment system, he added.
The NBR has been implementing the VAT Online Project with support from the World Bank which aims to facilitate the new VAT Act. This project is expected to be completed by this December.
Business insiders, however, opined that the VAT Act is yet to yield full results since the VAT operations yet could not go under full automation. The concerned businessmen said that once the e-payment system is launched, then the VAT Act would benefit the business community more.
Mostafizur informed the agency that initially some 100 top business houses    would get e-payment facility on priority basis as around 30 percent of the overall VAT collection come from these business establishments. Later, all the eligible businesses will come under this e-payment system.
Earlier in September last year, the submission of online VAT returns started on monthly basis, but there was no scope for VAT payment through online. Since the necessary work on software has been completed, it will now be possible to make VAT payments alongside submitting VAT returns.
NBR officials said initially e-payment operations were run at three branches of HSBC, Prime and Midland Bank and there was no complexity and difficulty in VAT payment. From now on, all the commercial banks would come under this system.    -BSS


