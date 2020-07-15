Video
Wednesday, 15 July, 2020, 10:45 AM
latest Regent group chairman Shahed arrested from Satkhira; Brought to Dhaka      
Home Business

Stocks extend slump amid low turnover

Published : Wednesday, 15 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Business Correspondent

Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) on Tuesday closed   trading in slump as risk-averse investors opted for quick-profit on selective issues amid ongoing virus fears.
DSEX, the key index of DSE, fell by 7.37 points or 0.18 per cent to settle at 4,082 over the previous day. The DS30 index, comprising blue chips, also lost 2.03 points to finish at 1,374. However, the DSE Shariah Index advanced 1.28 points to close at 952.
Turnover, another important indicator of the market, came down to Taka 2.89 billion on the country's prime bourse, which was nearly 24 percent lower than the previous day's turnover of Taka 3.78 billion.
The Chittagong Stock Exchange also edged lower with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI)-losing 5.53 points to close at 11,601 and the Selective Categories Index - CSCX -falling 2.64 points to finish at 7,031.
Of the issues traded, 41 gained, 61 declined and 88 remained unchanged on the CSE.
The port city bourse traded 5.12 million shares and mutual fund units with turnover value of Taka 176 million.


