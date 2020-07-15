Video
Wednesday, 15 July, 2020, 10:45 AM
Home Business

BSEC brings changes in important positions

Published : Wednesday, 15 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh Security and Exchange Commission or BSEC has made changes in some of its  important positions on Monday. Its long serving spokesperson and executive director Md Saifur Raham has been replaced by director Mohamnad Rezaul Karim who along with spokesperson will also work in capital issue and surveillance department.
Among others, duties of executive directors Md Anwarul Islam, Md Ashraful Islam, Md Hasan Mahmud, Md Mahbubul Alam and Md Mahbuber Rahman have been changed.
Besides, the regulating authority decided that its director Kamrul Anam Khan and Mohammad Rezaul Karim will also continue to work as executive directors.
In this regard letters have been signed by assistant director (Admin) Ziaur Rahman have been issued to all the officers.
The previous spokesperson Saifur Rahman has beed attached with Supervision and Regulation of Market and Issuer Companies Department (SRMIC), SDG and in Innovation and Enforcement departments.
Meanwhile, executive director Md Anwarul Islam will do his duty for Supervision and Regulation of Intermediaries department, Central Depository System department and Corporate Finance department.
Executive director Ashraful Islam is in charge of MIS and executive director in charge R&D.
Hasan Mahmud is in charge for Internal Audit and Registration while Mahbubul Alam for International Affairs, AML, CFT and Financial Literacy department
Besides, executive director Md Mahbuber Rahman Chowdhury will work for Law and Capital Market Regulatory Reforms and Compliance department.




The other director Kamrul Anam Khan will work for Office of the Chief Accountant, Administration and Finance and Mutual Fund.


