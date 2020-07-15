BSEC brings changes in important positions





Among others, duties of executive directors Md Anwarul Islam, Md Ashraful Islam, Md Hasan Mahmud, Md Mahbubul Alam and Md Mahbuber Rahman have been changed.

Besides, the regulating authority decided that its director Kamrul Anam Khan and Mohammad Rezaul Karim will also continue to work as executive directors.

In this regard letters have been signed by assistant director (Admin) Ziaur Rahman have been issued to all the officers.

The previous spokesperson Saifur Rahman has beed attached with Supervision and Regulation of Market and Issuer Companies Department (SRMIC), SDG and in Innovation and Enforcement departments.

Meanwhile, executive director Md Anwarul Islam will do his duty for Supervision and Regulation of Intermediaries department, Central Depository System department and Corporate Finance department.

Executive director Ashraful Islam is in charge of MIS and executive director in charge R&D.

Hasan Mahmud is in charge for Internal Audit and Registration while Mahbubul Alam for International Affairs, AML, CFT and Financial Literacy department

Besides, executive director Md Mahbuber Rahman Chowdhury will work for Law and Capital Market Regulatory Reforms and Compliance department.









The other director Kamrul Anam Khan will work for Office of the Chief Accountant, Administration and Finance and Mutual Fund.





