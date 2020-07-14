Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 14 July, 2020, 6:13 PM
latest
Home Front Page

United Hospital Fire

HC hearing on compensation  petition tomorrow

Published : Tuesday, 14 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 104
Staff Corresponden

The High Court (HC) on Monday fixed July 15 (Wednesday) for hearing on the writ petition seeking compensation for the families of the victims of fire at the United Hospital.
The virtual HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim fixed the date of hearing after a petition seeking time by the writ petitioner.
Barrister Muntasir Uddin Ahmed prayed for the time before the HC on Monday.
On June 29, the HC directed the United Hospital to settle the demand with pleasantly for compensation for the families of the five patients, who were killed in a fire at the isolation unit of the hospital at the hospital, by July 12. Supreme Court lawyer Niaz Mohammad Mahboob submitted the petition as a public interest litigation to the HC on May 31, seeking its directives on the authorities concerned to give Tk 5 crore to each victim's family and to take necessary action against the persons responsible for the incident.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
HC hearing on compensation  petition tomorrow
Virus immunity may disappear within 90 days: Study
Dr Sabrina remanded for three days
Ten million kids ‘may never return to school’ after virus
ACC opens probe into Shahed’s ‘illegal wealth’
Kakrail Lazz Pharma fined Tk 2.9m for selling expired drugs
AB Bank terminates 100 employees
Arrest warrant against Regent Group Chairman Shahed


Latest News
Ecnec okays Tk 3,020-cr agri mechanisation project
Shajahan Siraj, organiser of Bangladesh liberation war, is no more
BAU holds training on women’s empowerment, children’s diet, nutrition
Nine held while entering Bangladesh illegally at Chapainawabganj
7 Regent Hospital staff sent to jail
BUP holds web session on academic stress during COVID-19
Son killed, father injured as private car runs over them
Child drowns in flood waters
Couple wear 'space suits' to protect from virus
Ctg physician dies of coronavirus
Most Read News
Covid-19 vaccine - how far is the UK’s vaccine trial?
Covid-19 testing scam famed Dr Sabrina shown arrested
Jamuna Group Chairman Nurul Islam Babul passes away
AB Bank terminates jobs of over 100 executives
39 more deaths reported in Bangladesh
Sabrina pleads not guilty to alleged money misappropriation
CMP deputy commissioner Mizanur dies of coronavirus
3-day Eid holiday, employees must stay at place
Pirojpur’s Kawkhali UNO contracts coronavirus
Lazz Pharma fined Tk 29 lakh for keeping non-approved medicines
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft