HC hearing on compensation  petition tomorrow

The High Court (HC) on Monday fixed July 15 (Wednesday) for hearing on the writ petition seeking compensation for the families of the victims of fire at the United Hospital.

The virtual HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim fixed the date of hearing after a petition seeking time by the writ petitioner.

Barrister Muntasir Uddin Ahmed prayed for the time before the HC on Monday.

On June 29, the HC directed the United Hospital to settle the demand with pleasantly for compensation for the families of the five patients, who were killed in a fire at the isolation unit of the hospital at the hospital, by July 12. Supreme Court lawyer Niaz Mohammad Mahboob submitted the petition as a public interest litigation to the HC on May 31, seeking its directives on the authorities concerned to give Tk 5 crore to each victim's family and to take necessary action against the persons responsible for the incident.