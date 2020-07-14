Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 14 July, 2020, 6:13 PM
latest
Home Front Page

Virus immunity may disappear within 90 days: Study

Published : Tuesday, 14 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 93

PARIS, July 13: Patients who recover from coronavirus infections may lose their immunity to reinfection within months, according to research released on Monday that experts said could have a "significant" influence on how governments manage the pandemic.
In the first study of its kind, a team led by researchers from King's College London examined the levels of antibodies in more than 90 confirmed virus patients and how they changed over time.
Blood tests showed even individuals with only mild COVID-19 symptoms mounted some immune
response to the virus.
Of the study group, 60 percent showed a "potent" viral response in the first few weeks after infection.
However, after three months only 16.7 percent had maintained high levels of COVID-19-neutralising antibodies, and after 90 days several patients had no detectable antibodies in their bloodstream.
When the body encounters an external danger such as a virus, it mobilises cells to track down and kill the culprit.
As it does so, it produces proteins known as antibodies that are programmed to target the specific antigen the body is fighting, like a key cut for a particular lock.
As long as someone has enough antibodies, they will be able to snub out new infections, giving them immunity.
But Monday's research suggests immunity cannot be taken for granted and may not last more than a few months, as is true with other viruses such as influenza.
- Playing the lottery -
Experts said the findings may change how governments plan for the next phase of the pandemic, including how they fund and organise vaccine research and development.
"This is an important study that starts to define the longer-term dynamics of the antibody response to SARS-CoV-2," said Lawrence Young, professor of Molecular Oncology at the University of Warwick, using the full name of the virus strain.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
HC hearing on compensation  petition tomorrow
Virus immunity may disappear within 90 days: Study
Dr Sabrina remanded for three days
Ten million kids ‘may never return to school’ after virus
ACC opens probe into Shahed’s ‘illegal wealth’
Kakrail Lazz Pharma fined Tk 2.9m for selling expired drugs
AB Bank terminates 100 employees
Arrest warrant against Regent Group Chairman Shahed


Latest News
Ecnec okays Tk 3,020-cr agri mechanisation project
Shajahan Siraj, organiser of Bangladesh liberation war, is no more
BAU holds training on women’s empowerment, children’s diet, nutrition
Nine held while entering Bangladesh illegally at Chapainawabganj
7 Regent Hospital staff sent to jail
BUP holds web session on academic stress during COVID-19
Son killed, father injured as private car runs over them
Child drowns in flood waters
Couple wear 'space suits' to protect from virus
Ctg physician dies of coronavirus
Most Read News
Covid-19 vaccine - how far is the UK’s vaccine trial?
Covid-19 testing scam famed Dr Sabrina shown arrested
Jamuna Group Chairman Nurul Islam Babul passes away
AB Bank terminates jobs of over 100 executives
39 more deaths reported in Bangladesh
Sabrina pleads not guilty to alleged money misappropriation
CMP deputy commissioner Mizanur dies of coronavirus
3-day Eid holiday, employees must stay at place
Pirojpur’s Kawkhali UNO contracts coronavirus
Lazz Pharma fined Tk 29 lakh for keeping non-approved medicines
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft