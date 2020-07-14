Dr Sabrina remanded for three days



Dr Sabrina arrives at Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate’s Court on Monday following her arrest over her alleged involvement in the Covid-19 testing scam. She was later placed on a three-day remand. photo: Observer

Dr Sabrina, also a cardiac surgeon at the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases

(NICVD), was suspended and arrested over her alleged involvement in the testing scam on Sunday.

Metropolitan Magistrate Md Shahinur Rahman passed the order after Hasnain Khandakar, Inspector of Tejgaon Police Station and also the Investigation Officer of the case, produced her before the court with a four-day remand prayer.

In the remand prayer, the IO said, Dr Sabrina, as Chairman of JKG Health Care, was directly involved with issuing fake Covid-19 test reports. So, she needs to be quizzed to find out vital clues about the matter and to know the whereabouts of others responsible.

During hearing Dr Sabrina told the court that she was not the Chairman of the JKG and some vested quarter implicated her in the case. She was not involved in the scandal. At this stage she was seen weeping.

A lawyer pleaded before the court to grant her bail.

The court, however, rejected both the petitions and ordered to send her to police custody for three days.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry suspended Dr Sabrina from the post of registrar doctor at the NICVD for violating rules.

Four cases have already been filed against JKG Health Care on various charges including fraudulence.

















