Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 14 July, 2020, 6:13 PM
latest
Home Front Page

Dr Sabrina remanded for three days

Published : Tuesday, 14 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 166
Court Correspondent

Dr Sabrina arrives at Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate’s Court on Monday following her arrest over her alleged involvement in the Covid-19 testing scam. She was later placed on a three-day remand. photo: Observer

Dr Sabrina arrives at Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate’s Court on Monday following her arrest over her alleged involvement in the Covid-19 testing scam. She was later placed on a three-day remand. photo: Observer

Dr Sabrina Arif Chowdhury, Chairman of JKG Health Care, was placed on a three-day remand by a Dhaka court on Monday in a case filed over Covid-19 certificate forgery.
Dr Sabrina, also a cardiac surgeon at the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases
(NICVD), was suspended and arrested over her alleged involvement in the testing scam on Sunday.
Metropolitan Magistrate Md Shahinur Rahman passed the order after Hasnain Khandakar, Inspector of Tejgaon Police Station and also the Investigation Officer of the case, produced her before the court with a four-day remand prayer.
In the remand prayer, the IO said, Dr Sabrina, as Chairman of JKG Health Care, was directly involved with issuing fake Covid-19 test reports. So, she needs to be quizzed to find out vital clues about the matter and to know the whereabouts of others responsible.
During hearing Dr Sabrina told the court that she was not the Chairman of the JKG and some vested quarter implicated her in the case. She was not involved in the scandal. At this stage she was seen weeping.
A lawyer pleaded before the court to grant her bail.
The court, however, rejected both the petitions and ordered to send her to police custody for three days.
Meanwhile, the Health Ministry suspended Dr Sabrina from the post of registrar doctor at the NICVD for violating rules.
Four cases have already been filed against JKG Health Care on various charges including fraudulence.


Â« PreviousNext Â»

You Might Also Like
HC hearing on compensation  petition tomorrow
Virus immunity may disappear within 90 days: Study
Dr Sabrina remanded for three days
Ten million kids â€˜may never return to schoolâ€™ after virus
ACC opens probe into Shahedâ€™s â€˜illegal wealthâ€™
Kakrail Lazz Pharma fined Tk 2.9m for selling expired drugs
AB Bank terminates 100 employees
Arrest warrant against Regent Group Chairman Shahed


Latest News
Ecnec okays Tk 3,020-cr agri mechanisation project
Shajahan Siraj, organiser of Bangladesh liberation war, is no more
BAU holds training on womenâ€™s empowerment, childrenâ€™s diet, nutrition
Nine held while entering Bangladesh illegally at Chapainawabganj
7 Regent Hospital staff sent to jail
BUP holds web session on academic stress during COVID-19
Son killed, father injured as private car runs over them
Child drowns in flood waters
Couple wear 'space suits' to protect from virus
Ctg physician dies of coronavirus
Most Read News
Covid-19 vaccine - how far is the UKâ€™s vaccine trial?
Covid-19 testing scam famed Dr Sabrina shown arrested
Jamuna Group Chairman Nurul Islam Babul passes away
AB Bank terminates jobs of over 100 executives
39 more deaths reported in Bangladesh
Sabrina pleads not guilty to alleged money misappropriation
CMP deputy commissioner Mizanur dies of coronavirus
3-day Eid holiday, employees must stay at place
Pirojpurâ€™s Kawkhali UNO contracts coronavirus
Lazz Pharma fined Tk 29 lakh for keeping non-approved medicines
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft