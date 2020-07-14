Video
ACC opens probe into Shahed’s ‘illegal wealth’

Published : Tuesday, 14 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 80
Staff Correspondent

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has launched an investigation into the allegations of amassing illegal wealth against Mohammed Shahed alias Shahed Karim, chairman of Regent Hospital who is on the run after being implicated in a Ccovid-19 test scam.
The Commission on Monday formed a three-member panel led by its Deputy Director Abu Bakar Siddiqui to conduct the probe, Pranab Kumar Bhattacharya, Public Relations Officer of ACC, said.
Other panel members are assistant directors Md Neyamul Hasan Gazi and Sheikh Md Golam Mowla.
Shahed has allegedly embezzled billions by defrauding ordinary people through his microcredit and MLM business, Pranab said.


