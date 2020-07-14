Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 14 July, 2020, 6:13 PM
latest
Home Front Page

Kakrail Lazz Pharma fined Tk 2.9m for selling expired drugs

Published : Tuesday, 14 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64

A mobile court run by the RAB has fined Kakrail Lazz Pharma, a franchise of the pharmacy chain in Dhaka, Tk 2.9 million for selling expired drugs.
Polash Basu, executive magistrate of RAB-3, said they seized 80 types of unauthorised foreign drugs and 20 types of expired medicine in the store during a drive on Monday.
The shop has also tampered with labels to change expiry dates. Its licence expired in 2018, but the store has not renewed it.
The seized drugs are worth over Tk 3 million.
The RAB detained seven people over the seizure. Five of them were fined Tk 500,000 each and the two others Tk 200,000 each.
They will have to serve prison sentence of three months if they do not pay the fines.
The shop's proprietor, Abdus Sattar Mohammad, was not at the shop during
    the drive. Anwar Hossain, the managing director of Lazz Pharma, said there could be "some" expired drugs in the store.
"But our salesmen always check the products before selling them. We keep the expired drugs to send those back to the companies," he said. They buy the unauthorised "life-saving" foreign drugs from importers who bring the medicines legally, Anwar claimed.    
    -bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
HC hearing on compensation  petition tomorrow
Virus immunity may disappear within 90 days: Study
Dr Sabrina remanded for three days
Ten million kids ‘may never return to school’ after virus
ACC opens probe into Shahed’s ‘illegal wealth’
Kakrail Lazz Pharma fined Tk 2.9m for selling expired drugs
AB Bank terminates 100 employees
Arrest warrant against Regent Group Chairman Shahed


Latest News
Ecnec okays Tk 3,020-cr agri mechanisation project
Shajahan Siraj, organiser of Bangladesh liberation war, is no more
BAU holds training on women’s empowerment, children’s diet, nutrition
Nine held while entering Bangladesh illegally at Chapainawabganj
7 Regent Hospital staff sent to jail
BUP holds web session on academic stress during COVID-19
Son killed, father injured as private car runs over them
Child drowns in flood waters
Couple wear 'space suits' to protect from virus
Ctg physician dies of coronavirus
Most Read News
Covid-19 vaccine - how far is the UK’s vaccine trial?
Covid-19 testing scam famed Dr Sabrina shown arrested
Jamuna Group Chairman Nurul Islam Babul passes away
AB Bank terminates jobs of over 100 executives
39 more deaths reported in Bangladesh
Sabrina pleads not guilty to alleged money misappropriation
CMP deputy commissioner Mizanur dies of coronavirus
3-day Eid holiday, employees must stay at place
Pirojpur’s Kawkhali UNO contracts coronavirus
Lazz Pharma fined Tk 29 lakh for keeping non-approved medicines
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft