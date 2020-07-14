AB Bank terminates 100 employees





"The management of the bank has decided to terminate your employment from the service of the bank effective July 12, 2020," says a termination letter issued to an employee. "Please note that on termination you will be paid all dues as per AB Bank staff service rules," reads the letter.

AB Bank's termination benefits include three months' basic salary.

The bank has reportedly taken the move at a time when banking activities have come a near-halt due to coronavirus outbreak and countrywide shutdown for more than two months, leading to a dip in profits.On June 14, Bangladesh Association of Banks (BAB) recommended that banks could reduce salaries of its employees by up to 15 per cent But news of termination was ruled out on that occasion.

The termination of AB Bank employees came at a time when five banks have slashed salaries in a bid to reduce operating costs amid the pandemic. "Around 80 people were laid off since January this year due to poor performance," AB Bank's Managing Director Tarique Afzal told journalist, adding, "Most of them resigned and a few were terminated."

"How can an employee keep his or her job, if he or she cannot perform even after 20 years?" he asked. "We trained them to improve their skills, but they failed. Banks can't keep on competition without efficient human resources," he added.

Senior AB Bank officials said, "the move was taken as there was no other option to "protect public money".















